Payton Page 'Flashed' this Spring

According to Brent Venables, mid-year enrollee Payton Page has been making the most of his spring snaps in his first year at Clemson.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been open about how difficult it is to contribute at a high level as a young defensive tackle similar to Bryan Bresee. Still, early enrollee, Payton Page has the size and mindset to be successful in his own right.

Page's name won't be listed when looking at the Orange team's defensive box score from the spring game, but with so much talent ahead of him, this can't come as any surprise. Sitting behind and watching can be infuriating to any athlete, but Page has taken everything on the chin, according to Venables, embracing the infamous Clemson work ethic as a freshman.

"Payton Page has done some good things where he's flashed. He's a big mountain of a man, and he's worked really hard," Venables said. "He's been really disciplined, and coach (Todd) Bates has got him working on his weight every day. He's lost some bad weight that he needed to, and really he's picked up on things. I'm excited about what I've seen from Payton because he showed up, and he's worked."

Just in a glimpse of Page's personality in the Tigers' early enrollee introduction video before spring practice, the energy and enthusiasm in regards to the program are second to none as the only defensive tackle taken in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class. Great signs from a potential future star in the trenches for Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney.

"He's got great self-awareness, and he's been a great teammate so far," Venables said. "He cares; he's shown up every day when he's been here. As I said, he had a little bit of time that he missed, maybe an injury or something, but really pleased with (Page)."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.