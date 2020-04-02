AllClemson
PB&J: Secret to Playing Offensive Line at Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Clemson senior center Cade Stewart came to Tiger Town from nearby D.W. Daniel High School at a “slimmed down” 285 pounds.

That wasn’t big enough to play for Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, something a lot of newcomers learn after they arrive. They need “power hour” workouts and the right nutrition to get to a manageable size, especially when you’re cross-training and learning every position up front.

“I thought I had to be a little smaller,” Stewart said. “I was wrong.”

Now listed at 305 pounds, the 6-foot-3 Six Mile native has terrific nutrition advice for those looking to pack on some extra pounds.

“I had to eat a whole bunch of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and gained that weight back on,” Stewart said. “It worked out best for me.”

A PB&J has 378 calories, according to nutrionix.com. Even though it might not be the best advice for self-quarantining during these times, it did help Stewart make an impact.

He heads into the 2020 season as the undisputed starter at center after seeing nearly 700 snaps at various offensive line spots in his previous three years.

“You want to gain a lot of weight, I say eat one every night,” Stewart said. “That’s the way I did it. I ate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before I went to bed every night and I gained that weight back.”

Why wouldn’t someone listen to that kind of advice?

He’s only had one career start, but he’s played a major role as a second-stringer off the bench.

Now, he’s a veteran leader teaching young players like redshirt freshman center Mason Trotter, who came to Clemson needing to add weight. The construction science and management major doesn’t need a degree in nutrition to offer the secret to bulking up and getting on the field for the Tigers.

“I’ve advised him to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every night,” Stewart said. “I think he’s been doing it because he’s gained some weight. He looks good.”

