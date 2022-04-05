Pederson Believes Lawrence is the Right Guy for the Job

When it comes to his thoughts and expectations for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' head coach has said often since taking the job they hardly could be higher.

Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season as that franchise's head coach, was officially named the Jaguars' head coach Feb. 3, and already he likes what he has seen out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"I think we're going to see some really good growth as we begin our offseason program in a couple of weeks," Pederson said.

"No. 1 he's athletic," Pederson said. "No. 2, he throws the ball extremely well. He fits the RPO (run-pass option) scheme on offense. He can fit the play-action pass. I really believe it's the play-action game, the quarterback movement game … he throws the ball extremely well outside the pocket on the run."

Pederson added, "He throws the ball well on the run. No. 2, he throws the deep ball really well – particularly the seam throws between the number and the hash. That was something that really popped out on film as we were watching him and studying him this offseason.

"Those are things we can try to develop."

Lawrence, considered perhaps the best quarterback in the draft in a decade, started all 17 games as a rookie and threw 12 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions in the Jaguars' 3-14 season. He finished the season with his best game – a two-touchdown, no-interception performance in an upset victory over the playoff-contending Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

“I was obviously told a lot of things about him, and when you finally get to meet him, everything is true,” Pederson said. “He’s a great communicator. He’s a great leader. He wants to win. He’s a good athlete. Everything you see on tape and everything people tell you in the building … when you meet him, it’s legit. It’s who he is."

"He's a humble guy and that's what you want as a quarterback – somebody who's kind of a sponge, who wants to learn and wants to grow. He wants to put the team first and those are all great qualities in Trevor."

The Jaguars are +7000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl.

QUOTABLE

Pederson on Lawrence: "It's a little bit of everything with him – his athleticism, the way he runs. He came from an offensive system in Clemson where it was a little bit of an RPO game, some play-action pass and even some quarterback runs. Those are all things he has in his toolbox and I think we can help bring it all together, continue to coach him and continue to work on the fundamentals of the quarterback position and really help our team win."

