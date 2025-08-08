PFF Labels Clemson RB as ‘True Freshman to Know’ in 2025
The Clemson Tigers are primed to make a College Football Playoff run and potentially even claim the program’s fourth-ever national championship in 2025. Therefore, they don’t particularly face many questions regarding the roster and determined starters.
However, one of the only prominent areas of uncertainty ahead of the season resides in the running back room. While there surely isn’t a lack of bodies and depth at the position, a true “RB1” is yet to emerge.
A real candidate for the starting role is freshman running back Gideon Davidson, who Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick features in his “10 true freshman to know in college football entering the 2025 season” list.
Chadwick ranks him at No. 5 in the list, saying Davidson has a “great chance” to fill the shoes of Clemson’s leading rusher in 2024, Phil Mafah, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys. Mafah tallied 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns on 216 carries last season, leading him to seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Davidson’s game seems ready-made for the college level as he wins with outstanding vision and patience,” Chadwick said.
Davidson was rated four stars out of high school and ranked as the No. 3 running back in the 2025 cycle, according to ESPN. The same metric listed him as the No. 59 overall prospect in the class and top-ranked player from the state of Virginia.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Lynchburg, Va., recorded 5,057 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns across his junior and senior campaigns, earning him Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia and MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year honors in 2024. Davidson also led his Liberty Christian (Va.) Bulldogs to two consecutive VHSL Class 3 state titles in 2023 and 2024.
Chadwick points out the lack of a frontrunner in Clemson’s running back room, describing how he believes Davidson will get his share of touches this year despite who may trot out on the field first against LSU to start the season.
“Even if he doesn’t start immediately, expect a healthy dosage of carries for Davidson in what’s a wide-open competition in that backfield,” Chadwick wrote.
The Tigers boast many guys who could step up and make a name for themselves, including senior Adam Randall, who recently transitioned from wide receiver to running back over the offseason.
With redshirt sophomore Jarvis Green expected to miss significant time after undergoing foot surgery, sophomore Jay Haynes, junior Keith Adams Jr., and David Eziomume are also some names to look for this upcoming season.
But nonetheless, expect Davidson to hold a large presence in the offense as a potential breakout player for the Tigers in 2025.