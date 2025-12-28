Keith Adams Jr. Breaks Silence on Clemson Transfer

After weeks of silence following his decision to enter the transfer portal , Clemson Tigers running back Keith Adams Jr. addressed his departure publicly this past Sunday, offering a candid explanation of why he believes change was necessary at this stage of his collegiate career.

Adams said he felt he “was not used the right way” during his redshirt junior season at Clemson and emphasized that, with one year of eligibility remaining, he is confident he can make a significant impact at his next stop.

I was not used the right way at my previous school and have proven multiple times that I am worthy to play. I have 1 more year of eligibility and I plan on making a huge impact on wherever I go. I guarantee I’ll be the hardest running back to tackle in college football. pic.twitter.com/R7dmilaEE6 — Keith Adams Jr. (@keithadamsjr3) December 28, 2025

Adams is the lone offensive player among five Tigers expected to enter the portal as of now, joining safety Khalil Barnes , cornerback Shelton Lewis and linebackers Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson as the program navigates roster turnover heading into the 2026 season.

The decision carries additional weight given Adams’ ties to the program. A legacy commit, Adams followed in the footsteps of his father, Keith Adams Sr., who was a standout linebacker at Clemson in the late 90s/early 2000s.

Over four seasons with the Tigers, Adams primarily filled a depth role in a crowded running back room, spending much of his early career behind future NFL backs Will Shipley , now with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Phil Mafah , now with the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams saw his most significant involvement during the 2024 season, logging 100 snaps in nine game appearances, with a career-high 24 against Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Operating as the backup behind Mafah, the 220-pound bruiser recorded career highs across the board of 30 carries for 122 rushing yards and one touchdown.

While still in a supporting role, the season represented a step forward in terms of usage and positioned him for a bigger role in responsibility moving forward.

However, that momentum did not carry over into this past season.

In 2025, Adams appeared in just five total games, logging 36 offensive snaps on the year. A majority of those snaps (13) came against FCS opponent Furman, and the redshirt junior finished the season with just 14 rushing attempts for 71 yards.

The reduced workload coincided with an entirely reshaped running back rotation as first-year back Adam Randall (168), true freshman Gideon Davidson (60) and redshirt freshman David Eziomume (16) all finished the season with more carries than Adams.

Adams’ recent comments resonated well with a large portion of the Clemson fan base, many of whom expressed support for his decision and echoed his belief that his physical, hard-nosed running style could have been utilized more effectively.

Fans frequently pointed to short-yardage and late-game situations where Adams’ downhill running style could have added a different dimension to Clemson’s offense, instead of relying on jumbo packages that featured defensive tackle Peter Woods as a ball carrier.

As Clemson continues to reshape its roster ahead of the upcoming season, Adams’ exit stands out not only because of his family connection but also because of the broader conversation it has sparked among fans about play-calling and the evolving realities of roster management in the modern era of college football.