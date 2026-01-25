PFF Projects Reunion With AFC South Team for Former Clemson Star

With NFL free agency set to open on March 11, several former Clemson Tigers are drawing interest around the league . One wide receiver, in particular, has become a frequent topic in early projections as the signing window approaches.

This past Wednesday, PFF's Mason Cameron released his list of the best landing spots for the 10 highest-graded offensive free agents, which included Tigers legend DeAndre Hopkins , projected to return to the Tennessee Titans .

Hopkins spent the 2023 season and the first half of the 2024 campaign in Tennessee before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs , with his last 1,000-yard season coming in a Titans uniform in 2023.

While he'll head into the 2026 season as a 34-year-old, Cameron points out that his route-running is still amongst the best in the league, a skill set that has proven to age gracefully for older wideouts such as Keenan Allen and Davante Adams.

"Although the former All-Pro receiver hasn't seen a full-time role in some time, Hopkins continues to excel as a technician and veteran presence inside the locker room," Cameron wrote. "Entering his age-34 season, Hopkins can still separate at a high level, as his 63.2% separation rate ranks top five among all pass-catchers this season."

Fresh off a 1,000-yard season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, the Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract ahead of the 2024 season. While Ridley met expectations in his first year with Tennessee by eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark again , his production dipped this past season significantly in limited action.

With a No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Cam Ward, who flashed on an otherwise struggling Tennessee roster, the Titans are in a position where standing pat isn't an option, especially given the state of their current passing offense.

Tennessee finished 2025 with one of the league's least productive aerial attacks, totaling just 3,241 passing yards, the fourth-fewest in the NFL . The Titans also tied for the fewest passing touchdowns (15) and ranked second-worst in yards per reception (9.5), clearly emphasizing the need for an impact addition at receiver.

Cameron expanded on those struggles when breaking down the Titans' offensive outlook.

"With Calvin Ridley underperforming during his limited showing, Cam Ward was left with numerous first-year receivers playing key roles," he finished. "As a result, the Titans' receiving corps posted the NFL's fifth-lowest passer rating when targeted (76.3). Bringing Hopkins in to mentor Ward and this young receiver room would pay off."

As free agency approaches, a return to Tennessee would give Hopkins a familiar environment and a clear role, while providing the Titans with a proven veteran capable of stabilizing a young offense. For both sides, the fit makes sense as March 11 draws closer.