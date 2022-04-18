Spring Review: Phil Mafah Gives Clemson Three-Headed Monster at Running Back

Despite Kobe Pace and Will Shipley missing the majority of work in spring practice, Clemson's running backs still found some positives.

Phil Mafah got so much work at running back this spring that position coach C.J. Spiller said he owed the sophomore Clemson rusher some vacation time this fall.

With Will Shipley, who is currently listed at +15000 in the odds of Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and Kobe Pace being more assistant coaches than running backs, Mafah took nearly every important rep through Clemson's 15 practices.

"I thought it would allow me to just show that I could be the guy out there," Mafah said. "I could do it just like they could, and they just allowed me to show off what I could do and help bring up the others."

Shipley and Pace were Clemson's top-2 rushers a year ago, but they had offseason procedures done to get healthy and ready for the fall. That gave Mafah, who had 292 yards on 68 carries, the opportunity to develop into a viable option at running back.

Spiller and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said Mafah has definitely earned serious carries in 2022. Combined with Pace and Shipley, the Tigers have a three-headed monster in the backfield.

"I feel like all of us are versatile and I feel like we all need to be there to have a successful running back group," Mafah said. "I feel like, I've got a little bit of everything. (Shipley), he's speedy, he's big, he's a strong guy, he can catch out the backfield. Kobe, also catches out the backfield. He's strong and he's one of the strongest running backs I know."

Clemson wasn't quite sure what it was going to get out of its running back room a year ago when there were too many cooks in the kitchen. This spring, Mafah was the only scholarship back, but they'll grow to four in fall camp with the arrival of freshman Keith Adams Jr. Shipley got some work in late in spring but wore a non-contact green jersey.

Having three reliable backs and wanting to use all of them is a good problem to have. it's somewhat reminiscent of 2017 when Travis Etienne was just a freshman and shared carries with Tavien Feaster and Adam Choice.

Clemson's coaches originally wanted to redshirt Mafah a season ago but injuries forced their hands. Now they know exactly what they have in Pace, Mafah and Shipley. Should injuries arise again, they'll be even more prepared to continue with a running game that should be the strength of the offense.

Since Adams Jr. won't be on the roster until the summer, the spring practice season also allowed the Tiger coaches to get a look at several walk-ons, including Dominique Thomas. The DII transfer was a starter for the winning White team in the spring game, rushing for 22 yards on 13 carries.

But the staff felt good about what Thomas gave them in the spring, and in a pinch, Thomas is a viable option for playing time in 2022.

"I thought Dominique did a really good job, especially him just coming in this offseason and just learning the plays, getting a handle and everything," Mafah said. "I thought he's really stepped up as a leader and just as a playmaker."

