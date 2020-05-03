During last weekend's 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected K'Von Wallace with their fourth-round selection, marking just the third time in the last 25 years that they have drafted a safety out of Clemson.

The last time was 2007, when they used a fifth-round pick on C.J. Gaddis. That one didn't work out so well, as Gaddis never played a down in the league.

Before Gaddis, you have to go back to 1996, when the Eagles used a second-round pick on former Tiger safety Brian Dawkins. If the Eagles can just get a fraction of what they got from Dawkins out of K'Von Wallace, they have hit a home run.

Dawkins was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame two years ago and is also a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He had a storied career that saw him evolve into one of the best players to ever suit up for the Eagles, one of the most popular among the fan base.

Coincidentally, during Wallace's first two seasons at Clemson, his roommate was none other than Brian Dawkins Jr. This gave Wallace a chance to get to know the elder Dawkins, and surprisingly football was a subject rarely discussed.

“We never talked a lot of football," Wallace said of Dawkins. “We just talked about life because he’s a man of God first."

When it comes to Wallace's play on the field, there are some similarities when comparing it to the way Dawkins used to play. Wallace doesn't mind some of the comparisons to Dawkins, saying he's modeled parts of his style to the all-time Eagles great.

“My game is unique," Wallace said. "I feel like I’m a guy who has a different style, a new style of play. I wouldn’t say I model my game after him, but I definitely took bits and pieces of the greats. And he’s definitely one of them."

It's no secret that Eagles fans are some of the most unique around. It's a blue-collar fan base mostly, and they either love you or hate you. With the way Wallace approaches the game, he should be a perfect fit there.

He's hard-working, versatile and durable. Those are all traits that Eagles fans will fall in love with.

He can cover, play the run and rush the passer. Although there doesn't appear to be a starting spot up for grabs at safety next season in Philadelphia, his versatility gives the Eagles a weapon they can use in a variety of ways, even if that is in a reserve role early on.

"I feel my versatility is one of the main reasons they drafted me,'' Wallace said. "That, and the way I play the game, and the passion and love I have for it. Coming in, I’m going to be a learner. I’m going to be the first to listen and the last to speak."