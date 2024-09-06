Predictions as Clemson Tigers Host Appalachian State Mountaineers in Home Opener
The No. 25 Clemson Tigers enter their home opener facing a completely different challenge than they did a week ago when they played the top-ranked team in the country.
Last week, the Georgia Bulldogs were a measuring stick to see where Clemson (0-1) was as a team.
The verdict was the Tigers have plenty of work to do.
Now, Appalachian State (1-0) presents a much different animal. The Mountaineers are experienced in playing in power conference environments, built on the success of upsetting teams like Michigan and Texas A&M.
The Tigers are looking to avoid the upset this time around.
In their few meetings historically, the Tigers have the edge. In fact, Appalachian State is one of a handful of teams Clemson has never lost to in five or more meetings.
Clemson wants to keep the Mountaineers on that list. Appalachian State wants to claim another victory over a team they're not supposed to beat.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. eastern Saturday on the ACC Network.
Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Clemson 34, Appalachian State 14
Clemson has an excellent opportunity to get back on track against an above-average App State team. This week is about the offense, as the defense should do what it typically does. Let's use this as a confidence game, with the Tigers walking away with a big win in their home opener. It's much needed.
Evan Massey, Staff Writer
Clemson 31, Appalachian State 10
Clemson is going to come out looking to prove a point. They're embarrassed after their 34-3 dismantling by Georgia. I think they'll take that out on Appalachian State in a dominant performance.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 31, Appalachian State 28
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers have been taking Appalachian State seriously all week, and I believe him. Still, the Mountaineers are not going to be intimidated by a full house at Memorial Stadium. They've dealt with hostile environments before and they’ve won in hostile environments before.
The Tigers’ offense will look better than a week ago, the defense will look better than a week ago and Clemson will eke out a win by a field goal. Expect this one to be close deep into the fourth quarter.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 27, Appalachian State 13
The Clemson Tigers will bounce back against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in what is as close to a must-win game as a program can have in Week 2. The defense shows up and the offense starts to find a rhythm.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Clemson 30, Appalachian State 21
The national sentiment surrounding Clemson after its embarrassing loss against Georgia is all negative. But going into that game, not many people expected them to win. So, the question after is whether the Tigers are actually worse than expected or if they are still a good ACC team who just ran into a buzz saw.
Clemson’s running game will allow it to put up points on the offensive end and its defense will power the Tigers to a comfortable victory over Appalachian State.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Clemson 23, Appalachian State 20
After a brutal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1, the Clemson Tigers will have an opportunity to bounce back against Appalachian State at home. The Mountaineers are no stranger to playing spoiler, and their offense might be able to make this a close game. Considering how poor the Tigers’ offense looked in Week 1, it’s hard to have much faith in them winning by double digits.