Clemson Linebackers Named Top-Six Defensive Duo in College Football
Clemson's defense is typically one of the best in the nation. If there's one unit that's impressed under Dabo Swinney historically, it's the defense.
Even last season, a year that was one to forget, the Tigers had one of the better defenses in the country. They allowed the eighth fewest passing yards, eighth fewest total yards, 22nd fewest rushing yards, and the 29th fewest points per game.
Clemson's defense will be put to the test in Week in Atlanta against Georgia. While Georgia is also known for having an elite defense over the past few campaigns, they can score points with the best of them in college football.
Swinney's schemes and development have been a big reason for Clemson's defensive success. However, as individuals, there's a lot of talent on that side of the football.
Barrett Carter will be the man in charge of the unit, which is good news for the Tigers.
Carter is viewed as one of the top linebackers in the nation, and he'll need to play as he has in the past for the team to have the season they want.
Others have impressed, too, including Wade Woodaz, a player who'll have more opportunities than ever before.
With those two running their defense, Morgan Moriarty of Bleacher Report believes Clemson will be in good hands. Moriarty ranked the best defensive duos in the nation, ranking Woodaz and Carter at No. 4.
"But this unit has some impressive depth and experience, and it starts with linebacker Barrett Carter. Carter returns to Clemson despite having the chance to go pretty early in the 2024 NFL draft. He has been a consistent starter at Clemson since his true freshman year in 2021. Over three seasons, he's racked up 151 total tackles, including 21 for loss and nine sacks... Alongside Carter will be returning linebacker Wade Woodaz, who finished with 28 total stops last season."
Woodaz and Carter won't be the only two linebackers to make an impact, either, as there's other talent in the linebacker room.
Teams in the ACC can do it on both sides of the field, but they've historically been a defensive-focused conference. That's not expected to change in 2024, so Clemson will need to continue to be up to speed.
With many challenges on their schedule, Clemson's duo will have an opportunity to show why they're as highly regarded as they are.
All indications point to them doing so.