Predictions for Clemson Tigers’ Huge Season Opener Against Georgia Bulldogs
After months of hype, the game is finally here.
The No. 14 Clemson Tigers will face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the AFLAC Classic at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon eastern on Saturday.
The Tigers are trying to bounce back from a season that is below their standards after finishing 9-4 in 2023. Most programs would love a season like that. But after more than a decade of winning at least 10 games, reaching the College Football Playoff six times and winning two national championships, Clemson wants to get back to championship contention.
The Bulldogs are the game’s pre-eminent program. Coach Kirby Smart has taken the Nick Saban template and applied it to his alma mater. Georgia has won two national championships in the last three seasons and lost just two games.
It’s an expanded CFP this year, as 12 teams will be invited. It’s possible the Tigers and Bulldogs could meet again.
For now, here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Georgia 31, Clemson 17
Clemson should put up a fight against the No. 1 in the nation, but it won’t be enough. After a disappointing campaign a season ago, Clemson will have to prove that it has enough to compete with programs like Georgia. Until the Tigers do so, it’s tough to back them.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Georgia 31, Clemson 24
I’ve been trying to find ways for Clemson to win this game all week. The Tigers have a defense capable of creating turnovers. Georgia’s running back situation is in a bit of flux right now. It’s a season opener and neither team has played an opponent in eight months. Anything can happen.
The Tigers’ offense is the wild card here. I think it will play well, but not well enough against a Georgia defense that makes sound adjustments during the game. I expect a game close in the fourth quarter but for the Bulldogs to outlast the Tigers.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Georgia 24, Clemson 13
The Clemson Tigers' defense wants to prove they are a top unit in the country and will be tested right away against Georgia. They will find some success, holding the Bulldogs to 24 points. But, the offense will struggle, ultimately ending in a season-opening loss by 11.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Georgia 27, Clemson 20
Clemson has been chomping at the bit to get on the field against Georgia, hoping to prove the doubters wrong by taking down the preseason No. 1 ranked team. While they keep this game close for a while, they ultimately don’t have enough to pull off the upset.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Georgia 35, Clemson 17
While the Clemson Tigers should be able to make a few stops against the Georgia Bulldogs, it is going to be hard for any team in the country to slow down quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs' offense. On the flip side, Clemson’s offense likely isn’t going to be able to keep up and this will be a double-digit loss for the Tigers.