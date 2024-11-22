Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Clemson Tigers Host The Citadel
The Clemson Tigers will be facing The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 13, as the Tigers hope to continue to build momentum toward the end of the season.
Clemson will be heading into the matchup with a (8-2) record, and (7-1) record in the ACC. The Tigers have finished up their season in the ACC, and will be awaiting the results of the final games for the SMU Mustangs and Miami Hurricanes to determine whether they will be playing for an ACC title.
For the Bulldogs, they will be coming into the game with a (5-6) record, hoping to get to the .500 mark despite being big underdogs.
So, who will win? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Clemson 63, The Citadel 7:
The Tigers get the chance to get right after what has been a tough November this year. Look for Clemson to try to get back in sync offensively ahead of their biggest game of the season next week. The Tigers roll behind five first half touchdowns from Cade Klubnik, four through the air and one on the ground.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 61, The Citadel 10
Look, The Citadel hasn't beaten Clemson since the Great Depression. So, if the Bulldogs pull this off we may have bigger problems, you know what I mean? In the structure of FCS, The Citadel is an improving team. But the talent game here is wide and the Tigers will probably get many of their second-string and third-string players on the field in the second half. Coach Dabo Swinney is saying goodbye to a lot of walk-ons after this season. Expect many of them to play as much as he can play them.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 48, The Citadel 10
The Clemson Tigers have gotten back in the win column the last two weeks on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers. Their offense has sputtered at times, but they will get it going against The Citadel before their rivalry game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Clemson wins to avoid disaster and keep their slim ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Clemson 49, The Citadel 7
After a hard-fought win in Week 12, the Clemson Tigers will be heading into the matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs a tad banged up, especially on their offensive line. However, this game should present them with the opportunity to get some younger players some reps in the second half, as this one shouldn’t be close.