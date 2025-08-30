All Clemson

Pregame Injury Report: Clemson Tigers Expected to be Fully Healthy for LSU

While a few Clemson Tigers were sidelined throughout their fall camp, all players will be available entering tonight's contest.

Griffin Barfield

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Some were "banged up" throughout the team's fall camp, according to head coach Dabo Swinney, throughout this month. Of those were offensive lineman Walker Parks and safety Khalil Barnes, who were both in Clemson's depth chart today.

While the ACC has a football injury report system, it only applies to conference games. Clemson says that it will still provide reports, but the team is mostly healthy and ready to go.

Parks is "expected to be available" tonight, stretching ahead of the team's top 10 contest at Memorial Stadium.

The right guard suffered an injury in the Tigers' first scrimmage earlier this August, seeing him sidelined for a chunk of the practices. On the ACC Network's broadcast of ACC Huddle, ESPN's Pete Thamel also confirmed that Parks will dress tonight, it will be the amount fo snaps that he plays that will be the difference.

Below Parks on the depth chart is sophomore Elyjah Thurmon, who saw extended snaps against Virginia Tech and Pitt last season before suffering a season-ending injury against the Panthers.

Barnes was listed as a co-starter with junior Ronan Hanafin at the ROV position. He suffered a "minor injury", according to Swinney. The junior was in a yellow non-contact jersey at times throughout the campaign but is now stretching and taking part in the pregame festivities.

Barnes will look to fill the role of former safety R.J. Mickens, who went to the NFL after being out of eligibility last season. In his two years as a Tiger, Barnes has recorded seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

