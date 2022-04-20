Skip to main content

Projecting Clemson's Depth Chart Heading into Summer Workouts

There will be a lot of good position battles going on this summer

CLEMSON, S.C. — What does Clemson’s depth chart look like coming out of spring practice?

To be honest, we officially do not know. Clemson will not officially release a depth chart until later this summer. Until then, All Clemson has put together what we project the two-deep depth chart might look like heading into summer workouts.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr.

Cade Klubnik, Fr.

Running back

Will Shipley, So.

Kobe Pace, Jr. or Phil Mafah, So.

Tight end

Davis Allen, Sr.

Jake Briningstool, So. or Sage Ennis, *So.

Wide receiver (boundary)

Joseph Ngata, Sr.

Dacari Collins, So.

Wide receiver (field)

Beaux Collins, So.

E.J. Williams, Jr.

Wide receiver (slot)

Brannon Spector, *Jr.

Troy Stellato, *Fr. or Will Taylor, So.

Left tackle

Jordan McFadden, *Sr.

Tristen Leigh, *Fr.

Left guard

Marcus Tate, So.

Trent Howard, *So.

Center

Will Putnam, *Jr.

Ryan Linthicum, *Fr. or Trent Howard, *So.

Right guard

Dietrick Pennington, *Fr.

Bryn Tucker, *So.

Right tackle

Walker Parks, Jr.

Mitchell Mayes, Jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas, *Sr.

Justin Mascoll, *Sr.

Defensive tackle

Bryan Bresee, *So

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Brad Brownell

Recent Clemson Basketball Commit Jaelin Llewellyn Reopening Recruitment

After committing to Clemson one week ago, transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn has decided to reopen his recruitment.

10 hours ago
USATSI_17994782

Tyler Grisham "failed" Last Season

Clemson wide receiver's coach Tyler Grisham was very candid with how he felt he managed his position group during the 2021 season, and it was not pretty.

12 hours ago
USATSI_16482031_168387971_lowres

How Jacksonville Jaguars Will Help Trevor Lawrence in NFL Draft is Still Unknown

The Jaguars aren't nearly as decided on what to do with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft as they were a year ago.

16 hours ago

Ruke Orhorhoro, *Jr

Defensive tackle

Tyler Davis, Sr.

Tre’ Williams, *So. or Etinosa Reuben, *Jr.

Defensive end

Myles Murphy, Jr. or K.J. Henry, *Sr.

Weakside linebacker

Trenton Simpson, Jr.

LaVonta Bentley, *Jr.

Middle linebacker

Keith Maguire, *Jr. or Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., So.

Sergio Allen, Jr.

Strongside linebacker

Barrett Carter, So.

Malcom Greene, Jr. or Tyler Venables

Safety

Lannden Zanders, *Jr.

Jalyn Phillips, Sr.

Safety

Andrew Mukuba, So.

R.J. Mickens, Jr.

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones, Sr.

Toriano Pride, Fr.

Cornerback

Fred Davis, Jr.

Nate Wiggins, So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

B.T. Potter, +Sr.

Jonathan Weitz, *Jr.

Punter

B.T. Potter, +Sr.

Aidan Swanson, *Jr.

Punt return

Will Shipley, So.

Kobe Pace, Jr., or Phil Mafah, So.

Kick return

Will Taylor, So.

Will Shipley, So., or Beaux Collins, So.

Note: *redshirt; +Super Senior

The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Brad Brownell
Men's Basketball

Recent Clemson Basketball Commit Jaelin Llewellyn Reopening Recruitment

By JP Priester10 hours ago
USATSI_17994782
Football

Tyler Grisham "failed" Last Season

By Zach Lentz12 hours ago
USATSI_16482031_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

How Jacksonville Jaguars Will Help Trevor Lawrence in NFL Draft is Still Unknown

By Brad Senkiw16 hours ago
Toriano Pride
Football

Spring Review: Clemson Keeps Reloading at Corner

By JP Priester19 hours ago
Will Putnam
Football

Spring Review: Clemson's Offensive Line Getting Better

By Will VandervortApr 19, 2022
IMG_5044
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP PriesterApr 18, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Spring Review: Quarterback Controversy Brewing at Clemson?

By JP PriesterApr 18, 2022
IMG_0402
Football

Spring Review: Phil Mafah Gives Clemson Three-Headed Monster at Running Back

By Brad SenkiwApr 18, 2022