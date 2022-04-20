There will be a lot of good position battles going on this summer

CLEMSON, S.C. — What does Clemson’s depth chart look like coming out of spring practice?

To be honest, we officially do not know. Clemson will not officially release a depth chart until later this summer. Until then, All Clemson has put together what we project the two-deep depth chart might look like heading into summer workouts.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr.

Cade Klubnik, Fr.

Running back

Will Shipley, So.

Kobe Pace, Jr. or Phil Mafah, So.

Tight end

Davis Allen, Sr.

Jake Briningstool, So. or Sage Ennis, *So.

Wide receiver (boundary)

Joseph Ngata, Sr.

Dacari Collins, So.

Wide receiver (field)

Beaux Collins, So.

E.J. Williams, Jr.

Wide receiver (slot)

Brannon Spector, *Jr.

Troy Stellato, *Fr. or Will Taylor, So.

Left tackle

Jordan McFadden, *Sr.

Tristen Leigh, *Fr.

Left guard

Marcus Tate, So.

Trent Howard, *So.

Center

Will Putnam, *Jr.

Ryan Linthicum, *Fr. or Trent Howard, *So.

Right guard

Dietrick Pennington, *Fr.

Bryn Tucker, *So.

Right tackle

Walker Parks, Jr.

Mitchell Mayes, Jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas, *Sr.

Justin Mascoll, *Sr.

Defensive tackle

Bryan Bresee, *So

Ruke Orhorhoro, *Jr

Defensive tackle

Tyler Davis, Sr.

Tre’ Williams, *So. or Etinosa Reuben, *Jr.

Defensive end

Myles Murphy, Jr. or K.J. Henry, *Sr.

Weakside linebacker

Trenton Simpson, Jr.

LaVonta Bentley, *Jr.

Middle linebacker

Keith Maguire, *Jr. or Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., So.

Sergio Allen, Jr.

Strongside linebacker

Barrett Carter, So.

Malcom Greene, Jr. or Tyler Venables

Safety

Lannden Zanders, *Jr.

Jalyn Phillips, Sr.

Safety

Andrew Mukuba, So.

R.J. Mickens, Jr.

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones, Sr.

Toriano Pride, Fr.

Cornerback

Fred Davis, Jr.

Nate Wiggins, So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

B.T. Potter, +Sr.

Jonathan Weitz, *Jr.

Punter

B.T. Potter, +Sr.

Aidan Swanson, *Jr.

Punt return

Will Shipley, So.

Kobe Pace, Jr., or Phil Mafah, So.

Kick return

Will Taylor, So.

Will Shipley, So., or Beaux Collins, So.

Note: *redshirt; +Super Senior

The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!