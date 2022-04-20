Projecting Clemson's Depth Chart Heading into Summer Workouts
CLEMSON, S.C. — What does Clemson’s depth chart look like coming out of spring practice?
To be honest, we officially do not know. Clemson will not officially release a depth chart until later this summer. Until then, All Clemson has put together what we project the two-deep depth chart might look like heading into summer workouts.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
DJ Uiagalelei, Jr.
Cade Klubnik, Fr.
Running back
Will Shipley, So.
Kobe Pace, Jr. or Phil Mafah, So.
Tight end
Davis Allen, Sr.
Jake Briningstool, So. or Sage Ennis, *So.
Wide receiver (boundary)
Joseph Ngata, Sr.
Dacari Collins, So.
Wide receiver (field)
Beaux Collins, So.
E.J. Williams, Jr.
Wide receiver (slot)
Brannon Spector, *Jr.
Troy Stellato, *Fr. or Will Taylor, So.
Left tackle
Jordan McFadden, *Sr.
Tristen Leigh, *Fr.
Left guard
Marcus Tate, So.
Trent Howard, *So.
Center
Will Putnam, *Jr.
Ryan Linthicum, *Fr. or Trent Howard, *So.
Right guard
Dietrick Pennington, *Fr.
Bryn Tucker, *So.
Right tackle
Walker Parks, Jr.
Mitchell Mayes, Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Xavier Thomas, *Sr.
Justin Mascoll, *Sr.
Defensive tackle
Bryan Bresee, *So
Ruke Orhorhoro, *Jr
Defensive tackle
Tyler Davis, Sr.
Tre’ Williams, *So. or Etinosa Reuben, *Jr.
Defensive end
Myles Murphy, Jr. or K.J. Henry, *Sr.
Weakside linebacker
Trenton Simpson, Jr.
LaVonta Bentley, *Jr.
Middle linebacker
Keith Maguire, *Jr. or Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., So.
Sergio Allen, Jr.
Strongside linebacker
Barrett Carter, So.
Malcom Greene, Jr. or Tyler Venables
Safety
Lannden Zanders, *Jr.
Jalyn Phillips, Sr.
Safety
Andrew Mukuba, So.
R.J. Mickens, Jr.
Cornerback
Sheridan Jones, Sr.
Toriano Pride, Fr.
Cornerback
Fred Davis, Jr.
Nate Wiggins, So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
B.T. Potter, +Sr.
Jonathan Weitz, *Jr.
Punter
B.T. Potter, +Sr.
Aidan Swanson, *Jr.
Punt return
Will Shipley, So.
Kobe Pace, Jr., or Phil Mafah, So.
Kick return
Will Taylor, So.
Will Shipley, So., or Beaux Collins, So.
Note: *redshirt; +Super Senior
The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.
