Trevor Lawrence: Clemson Offensive Linemen 'Can Really Play'

JP-Priester

As top-ranked Clemson finished up fall camp and turned attention toward season-opening opponent Wake Forest, much of the outside attention has been focused on the Tigers offensive line. 

Not only does the team have to replace four of their five starters from last season, but the Tigers are also having to develop a solid, dependable group of reserves using younger, and less experienced players. 

Due to some of that youth, starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has found himself taking on more of a leadership role with the group. In his first two seasons at Clemson, Lawrence has seen it all, and his help can only make the transition a smoother process.

"It's a little bit different with this group," Lawrence said. "I feel like I've been close in some ways to the other groups for sure but this one's a little different because I feel like I've had to take more of a leadership role, between myself, the other quarterbacks, and the offensive line group. Just because we're a little younger and have a few new starters in there."

However, despite all of the new faces, Lawrence isn't concerned. He sees the potential in this starting offensive line and thinks this group can not only be good but possibly even better than last season's offensive line. 

"Last year we returned almost everyone, so a little bit different this year, but we got a great group," Lawrence said. "I would like to see a better group and I think we got guys that can really play. If they haven't been a starter yet they know how to play, they've had experience. Just really proud of how we've gelled together this camp. I feel like we're in a really good spot, obviously got to keep getting better, keep going to developing our depth, but I think we're in a good spot right now for losing a bunch of guys from last year."

