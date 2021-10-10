Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Lobbying for Defensive Opportunity

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has tried to convince defensive coordinator Gus Bradley he can help out on the other side of the ball.

Hunter Renfrow made a name for himself at Clemson and in the NFL by doing what people don't expect.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders has not only been the second-most productive pass-catcher on the team in 2021, but he also made a huge play in the last Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers when he went from punt returner to sure tackler on a fake punt attempt.

Not only did it earn the former Clemson star an NFL award, but it also caught the eye of Raiders veteran defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and maybe gets him a shot at a new position?

“That’s a perfect strike-zone tackle, head up and everything,” Bradley said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Apparently, Renfrow is hoping that was a successful audition to play defense. Even before that play, he's been telling Bradley he could play free safety in an emergency situation.

"He mentioned to me a couple weeks ago that if we needed a free safety in a pinch, (he’d be available),” Bradley said. “When I saw that, I thought ‘He wasn’t lying.’ He’s just a good overall football player."

This praise and Renfrow's self-confidence don't surprise Clemson followers. He has always played a backyard style of football that helps him compete, and he truly believes he can play anywhere to help his team win. Like many players, he did play everywhere at Socastee High School for his dad.

"It’s not surprising just the way he understands the game so well," Bradley said. "He’s great for a coach to have that security back there to know if you need it that he kind of fixes things.”

The Raiders (3-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-2) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. as a 5.5-point favorite. Renfrow, who has 22 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns this season, is +188 to score for Las Vegas in this game.

