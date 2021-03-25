Rayburn's Journey to Football Has Not Been Typical

The redshirt sophomore is vying for the starting center job—a chance he is relishing.

Every now and again, football players have to find their way to the sport. Not everyone is ready-made to play the second that they step foot on campus.

Such was the journey for Clemson offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn.

"Growing up I played baseball and basketball, but definitely not football," Rayburn said. "When I first started playing football in high school, it was just a completely different animal for me. Once I got here, it went to a whole new level. It definitely took me some time to adjust to college."

He quickly learned that playing football at Clemson was a different animal.

“In high school, you do the Oklahoma drill, and that’s pretty similar,” he said. “But definitely the PAW Drill because the guys you’re lining up against are just as big as you, and they’re knocking you in the teeth, too. So, that first PAW Drill was definitely my ‘welcome to college’ moment.”

The redshirt sophomore is vying for the starting center job—a chance he is relishing.

"It's really cool. It's an opportunity I'm not going to take for granted. I'm going to do the most to make the most of it," Rayburn said.

