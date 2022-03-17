Reed on Shipley Returning Kicks for Clemson: 'We're Going to Put the Best Guys on the Field'

It doesn't appear that Clemson running back Will Shipley's special teams role will dissolve because of his importance on offense.

Will Shipley was Clemson's leading rusher as a freshman in 2021, but he was also the team's primary kickoff return specialist.

The Matthews, N.C., native recorded 14 of the team's 21 returns last fall in 10 of the 13 games he played and averaged 27.1 per return. But he also developed into one of the Tigers' most important offensive weapons, something he'll be tasked with continuing in 2022.

Because of his playmaking ability and his need in that facet of the game, could it mean a reduced role on special teams this season? It doesn't appear new special teams coordinator Mike Reed thinks that'll be the case.

"At the end of the day, we've got to put guys on the field that can make plays," Reed, who also coaches the cornerbacks and serves as assistant head coach, said Monday. "If he's a guy that can make a play, then we've got to play him. Who are we to say, 'Oh, we want to hold you over here?'

"We don't have the luxury. In college sports today, you lose a game, you're out of (playoff) contention. We're in it to win it so we're going to put the best guys on the field. The best guys, the guys that deserve to play are going to play."

Shipley, who rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns, did suffer a knee injury in the fourth game of the season at NC State last year, which cost him three games, but the injury didn't occur on special teams. And while some coaches are reluctant to use star players in other roles, Shipley was specifically recruited to be a jack-of-all-trades player out of high school. It's what helped make him a five-star talent.

There's been talk of him catching more balls out of the backfield or even lining up at receiver, so it's likely Clemson will continue to take advantage of his diverse skillset this season, no matter the facet.

"He's a hell of an athlete," Reed said. "He's strong. He's fast. He's physical. He has no fear. And that's what you want."

Shipley is currently listed at +15000 in the odds of Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

