Rencher: Clemson to Break Out Orange Britches at Virginia Tech

Brad Senkiw

Orange britches are hot topic around Clemson, and with 2020 presenting odd and unique challenges, it's been unknown this week if the Tigers would break out their championship attire even though they aren't technically playing for a title Saturday. 

Wonder no more. Clemson senior running back Darien Rencher made it official on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham Show" on Thursday morning. 

"We will have on our orange britches that we always wear when we are playing for a championship or a chance to play for a championship," Rencher said.

No. 3 Clemson can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game against No. 2 Notre Dame with a win at Virginia Tech Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This isn't for an Atlantic Division title since the league ditched sides, added the Irish and competed with 15 teams. 

Head coach Dabo Swinney was noncommittal on whether the team would wear them or not this week, but it appears the decision is now made. 

”Well I don't know that, so nobody has told me at this point," Swinney said. "If something happens, that could definitely be a possibility. Right now we've got to go win two games." 

Regardless, win Saturday and orange britches will be worn the rest of the season. 

Football

