Rencher Reflects Back On Favorite Trevor Lawrence Death Valley Moment

JP-Priester

Over the past three seasons, Trevor Lawrence has experienced his share of big moments in Death Valley as he has made a habit of completing some of the most difficult throws with laser-like precision. 

Coming into the weekend he is 31-1 in his career as a starter and has never lost at home. One more win would tie him with Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd, and Deshaun Watson for the most in school history.

For most, having to pick out just one game or one play that stands out might be difficult. With Senior Day coming up this weekend, Clemson running back Darien Rencher was asked about his favorite Death Valley moment regarding the Tigers superstar quarterback and after thinking about it for a moment, went all the way back to Lawrence's freshman season. 

"His freshman of South Carolina game was a cool memory," Rencher said. "Just because, I mean freshmen kid, and that's the year Carolina kind of gave us a little run for our money, but he went out and he had a day."

Clemson downed the Gamecocks 56-35 on that night, giving the program its fifth straight win over their in-state rivals. Lawrence threw for close to 400 yards on the night and completed 75% of his passes. Although for Rencher, it was the quarterback's lone touchdown throw of the night that really stood out. 

Late in the first quarter Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a 22-yard touchdown that gave Clemson a 14-7 lead. But it was what came next, when Lawrence looked towards South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, that Rencher remembers most. 

"Particularly when he looked at the South Carolina, like fans, after he threw a touchdown," Rencher said. "He always keeps his cool, sometimes when he's really competitive and into the game he might let him know he's here. He threw a touchdown, he looked at their sideline and let them know he was here. So I remember that memory is like one of those things where it's like yeah, that's a dope memory."

