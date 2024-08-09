Renowned Analyst Drops Bold Take About Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
Heading into the 2024 college football season, there are very few who would argue with the fact that Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is going to be a huge part of deciding whether the year is a success or failure for Dabo Swinney and company.
In order to compete this year, Clemson is going to need a much better version of Klubnik to show up.
During the 2023 season with the Tigers, Klubnik ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't horrible, but they aren't the numbers that Clemson will need from him to take the next step.
Ahead of the 2024 season, ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy spoke out about Klubnik. He thinks that the Tigers will look very similar to last season, but he expects Klubnik to take a step forward.
“They’re going to look a lot like they looked last year. You’ve got the same offensive coordinator back in Garrett Riley. You’ve got the same quarterback back in Cade Klubnik. You would hope, at least I would hope, that Cade Klubnik will be a lot more comfortable this year. People forget — while Cade Klubnik was a five-star and they sprinkled him into some action in his true freshman year, the guy’s only started 13 or 14 games. It’s not like he’s played a ton of football."
McElroy continued forward, suggesting that Klubnik could be in for a big jump in 2024.
"So, Cade Klubnik I think, maybe he’s poised to make a significant jump his second year in the offense, his second year with Riley and with what should be a better receiving corps.”
This would be an ideal scenario for the Tigers.
Swinney has been very open that Clemson will need to have a better passing game this season. He also does have a much better wide receiver room than he had last season.
If Klubnik can step up and play better, the players around him will carry him to a much higher level. The Tigers have the pieces in place to have a much more dangerous offense.
Hopefully, McElroy's prediction ends up becoming reality. A big leap from Klubnik this year could put Clemson back into contention in the ACC.