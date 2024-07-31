Renowned College Football Analyst Takes Massive Shot at Clemson, Swinney
Paul Finebaum has been very vocal this offseason about his dislike for Dabo Swinney and has taken numerous shots at the Clemson Tigers.
Once again, he has spoken out with a very bold shot at Clemson.
During a recent appearance on First Take, Finebaum ripped into Swinney and the Tigers once again. It has become a normal occurence from him.
“They are going to get run out of the building by Georgia, and you mentioned Clemson – I forgot they still played football. Is Dabo Swinney in a missing person’s bulletin right now? Because they had the ACC Media Days and usually Dabo controls the theater, and I don’t remember a single thing he said because he’s still complaining about everything that’s wrong with college football while his program slips into mediocrity.”
Finebaum has been very critical about Swinney's stance on the transfer portal and other changes that the NCAA has put into place. Despite Swinney's take on things, he has remained successful in the recruiting market.
In fact, his stance against the transfer portal has made many young players like him even more. They aren't committing to a school just to get replace by an incoming athlete via a transfer.
Making the prediction that Clemson is going to get "run out of the building by Georgia" provides even more motivation for the Tigers heading into Week 1. Many expect that to end up being the case.
Clemson, however, feels that they're being slept on. The team truly believes that it can be a serious College Football Playoff contender this season and get the program back to winning.
No matter what Finebaum's thoughts are about Swinney, he is still one of the best head coaches that college football has seen in recent history. His presence alone gives the Tigers a fighting chance.
Hopefully, the Tigers will be able to shut their haters up. Finebaum has become the No. 1 hater that Clemson will be targeting if they can find success. Swinney, especially, should have a bone to pick with him.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds for the Tigers. They have major talent on both sides of the football, but they need to put it all together consistently.
Should they be able to do that, the sky is the limit. Clemson very well could put themselves back on the map as a top-notch contender in college football.