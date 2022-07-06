Report: ACC, Pac-12 Join Forces to Combat Rising Revenue Discrepancies

With the Big Ten and SEC set on expanding their conferences and creating revenue streams that will dwarf the rest of Power 5 college athletics in the coming years, other leagues are scurrying to keep up.

One attempt involves Clemson. The ACC and Pac-12 are creating a "loose partnership," according to a report from CBS Sports. The two conferences are hoping to strengthen their television rights position and make more money.

The ACC proposed the idea, and the two leagues could play crossover games and possibly a "championship game" in Las Vegas, the report said.

This could help the conferences stay relevant in terms of power in college football, but it remains to be seen if ESPN and whoever the Pac-12 is in negotiations with for a new media deal will pony up enough money to compete with the Big Ten and SEC.

Those two leagues are expected to make close to or more than $100 million per team per season once their new deals in their respective 16-team conferences are complete. The gap between the Big Ten and SEC and the ACC is going to approach $50 million per year, at least.

The ACC is likely scrambling to convince its members to stay in the league and not take off for greener pastures if the SEC or Big Ten are interested. These attempts could be futile. The football powers in the conference, however, have to do what's best for them. Losing a Clemson or Florida State could take the ACC out of a position of power.

As for the Pac-12, it's looking to stave off the Big 12, which is ready to poach teams from the West Coast that are concerned about the next television deal. Its current contract with Fox ends in 2024, and the conference tried Tuesday to negotiate rights for its 10 remaining teams.

