Skip to main content
Report: ACC, Pac-12 Join Forces to Combat Rising Revenue Discrepancies

Report: ACC, Pac-12 Join Forces to Combat Rising Revenue Discrepancies

According to reports, Clemson could end up playing Pac-12 teams and maybe even a "championship game" in Las Vegas if agreement with ACC comes to fruition.

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports, Clemson could end up playing Pac-12 teams and maybe even a "championship game" in Las Vegas if agreement with ACC comes to fruition.

With the Big Ten and SEC set on expanding their conferences and creating revenue streams that will dwarf the rest of Power 5 college athletics in the coming years, other leagues are scurrying to keep up. 

One attempt involves Clemson. The ACC and Pac-12 are creating a "loose partnership," according to a report from CBS Sports. The two conferences are hoping to strengthen their television rights position and make more money. 

The ACC proposed the idea, and the two leagues could play crossover games and possibly a "championship game" in Las Vegas, the report said. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Clemson Tigers

Clemson DE Target Commits to ACC Rival

2023 Clemson DE target Keldric Faulk announced a commitment to Florida State on Tuesday, choosing the Seminoles over Auburn, Florida and Clemson.

10 hours ago
Chris Vizzina at Elite 11

(WATCH) Clemson QB Commit Chris Vizzina Competes at Elite 11

Clemson QB commit Chris Vizzina turned in a solid showing at this year's Elite 11 competition.

13 hours ago
Thomas Austin

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

Clemson added to its 2023 recruiting class on Monday as the Tigers picked up a commitment from offensive lineman Zechariah Owens.

Jul 4, 2022

This could help the conferences stay relevant in terms of power in college football, but it remains to be seen if ESPN and whoever the Pac-12 is in negotiations with for a new media deal will pony up enough money to compete with the Big Ten and SEC. 

Those two leagues are expected to make close to or more than $100 million per team per season once their new deals in their respective 16-team conferences are complete. The gap between the Big Ten and SEC and the ACC is going to approach $50 million per year, at least. 

The ACC is likely scrambling to convince its members to stay in the league and not take off for greener pastures if the SEC or Big Ten are interested. These attempts could be futile. The football powers in the conference, however, have to do what's best for them. Losing a Clemson or Florida State could take the ACC out of a position of power. 

As for the Pac-12, it's looking to stave off the Big 12, which is ready to poach teams from the West Coast that are concerned about the next television deal. Its current contract with Fox ends in 2024, and the conference tried Tuesday to negotiate rights for its 10 remaining teams.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Clemson Tigers
Recruiting

Clemson DE Target Commits to ACC Rival

By JP Priester10 hours ago
Chris Vizzina at Elite 11
Recruiting

(WATCH) Clemson QB Commit Chris Vizzina Competes at Elite 11

By JP Priester13 hours ago
Thomas Austin
Recruiting

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

By JP PriesterJul 4, 2022
Homer Jordan
Football

10 Best Wins in Clemson Football History

By Will VandervortJul 4, 2022
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP PriesterJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18626832_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Reaches Rookie Milestone

By Brad SenkiwJul 3, 2022
C.J. Spiller
Recruiting

Is Clemson Missing On Yet Another RB Target Cause for Major Concern?

By JP PriesterJul 3, 2022
2025 QB TJ Wilcox
Recruiting

2025 QB TJ Wilcox Recaps 'Amazing' Camp Experience, Says Clemson Offer Would 'Mean a Lot'

By JP PriesterJul 2, 2022