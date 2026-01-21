Report: Clemson Officially Adds Transfer WR to Roster

As the Clemson Tigers football program continues to round out its incoming transfer portal class, a new name has officially been added to the roster.

According to an update on Clemson’s official roster page, transfer wide receiver Jaylen Brown-Wallace is now listed as a Tiger.

The 6-foot-2, 175 pound receiver spent the past three seasons at Wingate University, a Division II program in Union County, North Carolina.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2023, Brown-Wallace appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman the following season, hauling in six passes for 84 yards with a long of 28 yards. The South Carolina native saw action in just one game this season but did not register any statistics.

While his statistics to this point in his career are relatively modest, Clemson’s roster does not list him as a walk-on, meaning he will likely count toward the Tigers’ 105-player scholarship limit. If he were a walk-on at Wingate, which still remains unclear, the redshirt sophomore would be allowed to continue under that same status at Clemson without counting toward the NCAA’s new roster cap.

Per NCAA rules, Division II programs are limited to 36 full scholarships, which are often distributed as partial scholarships across the roster. While the NCAA has not clearly defined the surrounding gray area, if Brown-Wallace were on a partial scholarship, it’s possible he could transfer without costing Clemson a scholarship.

Brown-Wallace spent his high school days at D.W. Daniel High School, where he caught 122 passes for 1,828 yards and 26 touchdowns through four seasons of varsity action. His best season came as a senior, when he earned All-State honors after catching 59 passes for 790 yards and 14 touchdowns.

During his time at D.W. Daniel, he was teammates with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney's son Clay, who also plays receiver at Clemson. The nearby school has been a popular target for the Tigers of the years, with other Daniel products like defensive end Jaheim Lawson, wide receiver Jack Purkerson, linebacker Walker Batt, offensive lineman Watson Young, offensive lineman Seth Corontez, long snapper Brodey Conn and quarterback Trent Pearman.

Besides Wingate, he was also recruited by programs like Georgia Southern and Savannah State.

Clemson also added another receiver earlier in the week, landing a late commitment from Class of 2026 wide receiver Cam Blivens, who was previously committed to Columbia before flipping his pledge to the Tigers following a weekend visit.