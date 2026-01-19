Clemson Tigers Flip Late Addition from Ivy League Program

Even with Clemson already having locked in 20 recruits during Early National Signing Day and adding 10 players through the transfer portal , the Tigers continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday evening, 2026 wide receiver Cameron Blivens announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers , effectively shutting down his recruitment after an official visit this past weekend.

After a great official visit at @ClemsonFB, I am blessed to announce that I am 100% committed and my recruitment is officially shut down.



Thank you Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham for a great weekend.#GoTigers #AllIn #ClemsonFootball #WRU #AGTG pic.twitter.com/4D8HMRhOCB — Cam Blivens (@BlivensCameron) January 18, 2026

He’s rated as a three-star recruit and ranks as the No. 2,179 overall player, the No. 313 wide receiver and the No. 73 prospect in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite .

Despite his modest rankings, Blivens received more than 25 offers, but ACC foe Pittsburgh was the only other Power Four program to extend a scholarship offer.

Before committing to the Tigers, Blivens pledged to Columbia University in July 2025. He received offers from nearly every Ivy League school, but he double-backed on his original decision as he decommitted from the school in early December.

From a roster-management perspective, the timing of the addition makes sense. With walk-on wideout Parker Fulgham transferring out recently, and uncertainty surrounding Tristan Smith’s eligibility, Clemson chose to add a developmental wide receiver rather than rely solely on short-term portal options.

As the primary receiver for Lipscomb Academy this past season, Blivens recorded 63 receptions for 1,086 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also tacked on two additional scores through the air and returned two punts for touchdowns. Defensively, where he saw action for roughly half the season, Blivens totaled 32 tackles and three interceptions.

Senior Season Stats 📊🏈



Offense ⚡

1,086 Receiving Yards

63 Catches

14 Touchdowns (2 Passing)

2 Punt Return TDs

1,317 Total Offensive Yards



Defense 🛡️

32 Tackles

3 Interceptions

played only half the season on defense



Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and everyone who… pic.twitter.com/tEYPbagMqk — Cam Blivens (@BlivensCameron) November 15, 2025

The 6-foot-2 wideout also is a very skilled player on the hardwood, competing against many of the nation’s top prospects on the Nike EYBL circuit with Bradley Beal Elite , which captured the 2025 Peach Jam title last summer.

Blivens is now the fourth receiver added by Coach Tyler Grisham in the 2026 recruiting class. He joins top recruit Naeem Burroughs , as well as four-star prospects Gordon Sellars and Connor Salmin .

When taking a look at the film, Blivens displays smooth elusiveness that consistently translates into yards after the catch, along with sneaky breakaway speed for a 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame. His ball-tracking ability and downfield awareness stand out, whether he’s running routes or handling returns.

Simply put, line him up anywhere, and he finds a way to make plays, not to mention he boasts an impressive 4.25 GPA.