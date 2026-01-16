Report: Clemson to Host First-Team All-Conference Transfer WR

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have several positional needs to address ahead of the 2026 season, but wide receiver is not one of them.

However, it’s also a position that can always benefit from added depth and competition.

According to a report from 247Sports, Elon University transfer wide receiver Isaiah Fuhrmann will visit the Clemson Tigers in the near future.

Former Elon star wide receiver Isaiah Fuhrmann is set to visit Clemson



Isaiah Fuhrmann — Player Bio



Position: Wide Receiver (WR) — Elon Phoenix



Jersey: #13



Class: Sophomore (2025)



Height / Weight: 6'4", 192 lbs



Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia



Conference: Coastal Athletic… pic.twitter.com/F4x28uAUtj — ClemsonSportsNews (@ClemSportNews) January 15, 2026

Fuhrmann entered the transfer portal on Dec.3 after spending the last two seasons at Elon, where he was a First-Team Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) selection last season.

Besides Clemson, he has also taken a visit to the University of Kentucky and reportedly has another visit lined up with the University of Louisville. According to 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, he is a three-star prospect.

This season, the 6-foot-4, 192 pound sophomore started ten games while hauling in 46 passes for 907 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he caught 58.4% of all passes thrown his way while averaging 20.2 yards per catch.

His best game of the season came against North Carolina A&T, when he caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. The Virginia native primarily lined up as an outside receiver, using his lanky frame and strong coordination to track passes down the field and come down with catches in traffic.

He started three games as a true freshman while appearing in seven, catching three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

If the rising junior were to become a Tiger, he would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

With receivers like Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore already set to return next season, and Tristan Smith awaiting a decision on a remaining year of eligibility, the Clemson Tigers appear poised to field a strong receiver corps again next year.

While Clemson has been uncharacteristically active this offseason by adding 10 players through the transfer portal so far, former SMU Mustangs running back Chris Johnson Jr. is the only offensive transfer to join the program.

Up to this point, the Tigers have also landed commitments from California linebacker Luke Ferrelli, Howard edge rusher CJ Wesley, Oklahoma defensive lineman Markus Strong, Colorado edge rusher London Merritt, Auburn cornerback Donovan Starr, Old Dominion safety Jerome Carter III, Southern Miss safety Corey Myrick, Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington II and West Georgia defensive lineman Kourtney Kelley.

Clemson Tigers will lose two receivers who saw playing time last season: Antonio Williams, who is headed to the NFL draft, and Parker Fulghum, who has entered the transfer portal.