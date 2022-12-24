Report: Former Clemson QB is Heading to Oregon State

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is headed back to the West Coast.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the California native is excepted to transfer to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, just a few days after he was benched in the ACC Championship Game and freshman Cade Klubnik was named the starting QB for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Uiagalelei has two years of eligibility and will have a chance to earn the No. 1 spot for a team returning several offensive starters. The Beavers went 10-3 in 2022 and beat Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Ben Gulbranson played in 10 games for Oregon State and led the team with 1,455 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He took over when Chance Nolan, who started the first five games, went down with a neck injury. Nolan entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while completing 61.9% of his passes and rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores in 13 games in 2022. He will not be with the Tigers in the Orange Bowl.

For his career, Uiagalelei, who graduated from Clemson this week, has thrown for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He's also rushed for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns.

