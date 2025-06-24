REPORT: Former Clemson Wide Receiver Closing in on Comeback with Panthers
The last few days have brought positive news on the comeback journey of former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, Renfrow is feeling good during his workouts in Carolina Panthers' minicamp.
Person wrote that "Renfrow ran around a football field without feeling like he was going to throw up."
For the last few years, he has been battling the autoimmune condition ulcerative colitis. Battling this ailment has left him struggling with weight loss, fatigue and high fevers.
"It's tough to play when you're not feeling great," he said via Carolina Panthers writer Darin Gantt.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that impacts the innermost lining of the colon and rectum. Symptoms usually develop over time, rather than suddenly. It causes inflammation and ulcers along the digestive tract.
Person wrote that a change in diet and regular infusions of a drug that treats ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease helped get his condition under control so he could resume his normal life again.
Refrow is now battling for a spot in the Panthers' wide receiver room. He signed a deal with the team right after the NFL Draft April. 27. He looks to get back to the heights he was reaching during the 2021 season when he tallied 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders. He earned his lone Pro Bowl nod that season.
Following that breakout year, his performance dropped off steeply as he started to get sick. The Raiders cut him in March 2024. The 29-year-old former Clemson star now gets a second chance. It would be his first time beating the odds.
To become a star at Clemson, he had to walk on and work his way to a scholarship and significant playing time. In his sophomore season, he missed time due to injuries but was back in to step up in the College Football Playoff. He caught two touchdown passes in the 2017 CFP National Championship game, including the game-winner with one second to go in the fourth quarter.
Renfrow won a second national championship two seasons later and was named Third Team All-ACC twice. In 2018, he took home the Burlsworth Trophy, an award given out annually to the best FBS player who started off as a walk-on.
He has the track record to work his way to the top. He's ready to do it again in the NFL.