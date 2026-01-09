SI

Omarion Hampton Injury Update: RB Relays Promising Outlook Ahead of Game vs. Patriots

The Chargers running back missed Week 18 with an ankle injury.

Mike Kadlick

Omarion Hampton sounds confident about returning to the field on Sunday night.
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Chargers are headed east this weekend for a prime-time matchup against the Patriots on Sunday evening—their second playoff appearance under coach Jim Harbaugh—and when they do, it sounds like they’ll have some reinforcements back in their running back room.

Rookie Omarion Hampton missed Los Angeles’ Week 18 loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury and, after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday with the club, has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against New England.

Despite the limited work, however, Hampton expressed confidence that he’ll be able to suit up, telling reporters in the Chargers' locker room on Friday that "the plan" is for him to play.

Hampton put together a respectable rookie season for himself after being selected by the Chargers with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft, rushing for 545 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries (4.4 YPC) while also hauling in 32 receptions for 192 yards and a score through the air.

The 22-year-old did, however, miss eight games due to injury, which thrust backup Kimani Vidal—who ran for 642 yards and three touchdowns himself—into action for a majority of the season.

Kick off between the Chargers and Patriots is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night from Gillette Stadium.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

