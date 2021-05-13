Report: Trevor Lawrence will be Limited at Jaguars' Rookie Mini-Camp

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence "is doing great" following shoulder surgery, but Jacksonville will be cautious.

Trevor Lawrence will report to the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie mini-camp, but the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be limited.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the former Clemson quarterback "is doing great" following offseason shoulder surgery, but the Jags will be cautious with his return to the football field.

"They are not going to ask him to do very much," Rapoport said. "He won't be full speed ahead looking like normal. No one is going to do anything to risk anything for Trevor Lawrence."

Lawrence has been rehabbing since having a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder repaired back in February. He held a pro-day workout before the surgery to show the Jaguars he was ready to be the No. 1 pick, and he's had no setbacks or issues since the operation.

Jacksonville and new head coach Urban Meyer have every intention of making Lawrence the starting QB in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, and that means watching during spring and early summer workouts and not taking many first-team reps.

Lawrence is expected to be ready to go when training camp begins in July.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.