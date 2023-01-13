Riley Officially Approved as Clemson's New OC

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson University's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee officially approved Friday the contract of Garrett Riley to be Clemson Football's new offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach.

The BOT approved Riley for a 3-year deal that will pay him $1.75 million annually. He will be also receive a $300,000 signing bonus.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in an official statement. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Riley, who won the 2022 Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football, just completed his first season with the TCU Horned Frogs. He led an offense that helped TCU make it to the College Football Playoff under Sonny Dykes in his first year with the program.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” Riley said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.”

Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, has also made coaching stops at East Carolina, Kansas, App State and SMU. The Mustangs ranked among the nation's top-15 offenses during his two-year stint at SMU.

Riley, 33, ran a TCU offense that ranked 27th in total offense and ninth in scoring, as the team went 13-2 and made it to the national championship game, where they lost to Georgia 65-7 this past Monday.

He replaces longtime Clemson assistant coach Brandon Streeter, who Swinney announced Thursday will not return as offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Streeter had been at Clemson since the end of the 2014 season, and was promoted to offensive coordinator at the end of 2021, when Tony Elliott moved on to be the head coach at Virginia.

This past season, the Clemson offense finished 4th in the ACC in scoring (33.2 pts/game), 5th in total offense (410.3 yds/game), 5th in rushing offense (177.9 yds/game) and sixth in passing yards (232.4/game).

However, the offense declined during the back half of the season and the quarterback situation with DJ Uiagalelei was sometimes dicey. Clemson pulled Uiagalelei three times since the Syracuse game in Week 7 for freshman Cade Klubnik.

In addition to his salary and signing bonus, Riley will also receive one vehicle under dealer program, plus insurance and taxes or Clemson Athletics car stipend at $600 per month.

Riley can also earn up to $295,000 extra with annual incentives and bonuses.

RILEY COACHING TIMELINE

2011: Passing Game Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach, Roosevelt High School (Lubbock, Texas)

2012: Running Backs Coach, Augustana (Ill.) College

2013-14: Graduate Assistant, East Carolina

2015: Outside Receivers Coach, East Carolina

2016: Offensive Analyst, Kansas

2017: Quarterbacks Coach, Kansas

2018: Tight Ends/Fullbacks Coach, Kansas

2019: Running Backs Coach, Appalachian State

2020-21: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, SMU

2022: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, TCU

2023: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Clemson

