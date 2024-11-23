Road to ACC Title Game Gets Harder for Clemson Tigers After SMU Mustangs Win
The Clemson Tigers saw their road to an ACC title game get more difficult, as the SMU Mustangs were able to secure a berth in the game.
Going into Week 13, the Tigers knew that they would be doing some scoreboard watching, as the Mustangs and Miami Hurricanes played their penultimate games in the ACC.
For SMU, without a loss in the conference, and a tiebreaker over Clemson, they had an excellent opportunity to secure their spot in the conference title game. Despite being on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers, the Mustangs were able to secure the victory and will be playing for the title.
For the Tigers, this means that their chance to get into the title game just became more difficult. With the Hurricanes beating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as well, it will all come down to the final game of the season for Miami to determine if it will be them or Clemson facing the Mustangs.
Clinching their berth will not be an easy task for Miami, as they will be traveling on the road to face the Syracuse Orange. The Orange are having a solid year, and the Carrier Dome can be a tough and loud place to play. With it being the final game of the regular season for Syracuse, it will surely be rocking.
The loss to the Louisville Cardinals really has come back to haunt the Tigers, as that cost them the tie-breaker against both teams. While SMU has the potential to go undefeated in the conference this season, Clemson could have the same record as the Hurricanes.
In Week 14, the Tigers will be watching intently on Saturday afternoon, as Miami will be controlling their own destiny. However, after Week 13, the Mustangs made the title game picture a little clearer.