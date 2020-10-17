The top-ranked Tigers come into their noon matchup with Georgia Tech relatively healthy.

On the list of unavailable players for Saturday's game against the Yellow Jackets, only offensive linemen Mitchell Mayes is currently listed on the Tigers’ two-deep.

After missing the last two games with an abdominal strain, wide receiver Joseph Nagata is available for Clemson today. How much he is able to play will likely be determined in pregame warmups.

Defensive end Justin Foster once again did not travel due to the fact that he has not been medically cleared to play. It is not yet known when he could return to the field.

List of Unavailable Players:

S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, DT DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, S Peter Cote, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Will Edwards, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, WR Tye Herbstreit, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, DT Darnell Jefferies, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, OL Mitchell Mayes, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DE Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and OL John Williams.

