More than a handful of Clemson players are expected to hear their names called in the 2020 NFL Draft, which runs Thursday-Saturday.

The AllClemson.com staff put together some of their best and boldest predictions for what could be a wild and entertaining draft:

Simmons slips out of top 10

This could be one of the craziest drafts in recent memory. For starters, who knows how the virtual aspect will go? Somebody's internet is going to go down in the first round and they're gonna auto-draft a punter. OK, maybe that's too far-fetched, but there's a decent chance all these mock drafts are horribly wrong. If so, names you never thought you'd hear are crying in mama's arms realizing they're a top-10 selection while other so-called locks plummet. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons could very well be one of the latter. There's talk of multiple teams outside the top 10 looking to move up, and there could be a run on offensive tackles near the top of the draft order, moving defenders like Simmons, Derrick Brown and Jeff Okudah into value picks in the middle of the draft. — Brad Senkiw

Carolina Panthers to draft first-ever Tiger

This was brought to my attention earlier this week on Twitter by former longtime Clemson football sports information director Tim Bourret. It is pretty mind-blowing that the Carolina Panthers have never drafted a Clemson Tiger. To be fair, at 27 years old, I'm older than the Panthers franchise. However, you'd think they would have selected at least one by now. My prediction? That changes this week. Not only do the Panthers take a Clemson guy in the 2020 NFL draft, I'm calling for Isaiah Simmons to get the nod. With Luke Kuechly hanging up the cleats, I'm sure they would like a guy such as No. 11 to help pick up the production Kuechly leaves behind. — Christopher Hall

Tee Higgins Falls To Late Second Round

After forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft, Higgins chose not to run at the NFL Combine, then didn't have the greatest showing at his Pro Day, being timed at 4.54 in the 40-yard dash. Plus add in the fact that he didn't play well against LSU in the national title game. After early projections had him as a first-rounder, Higgins falls out of the first and even further than many think by dropping down towards the end of the second round. — JP Priester

Only one Tiger will be drafted in the first round

You have been living in a cave if you did not realize that the Tigers have a lock to be taken in the top 10 — Isaiah Simmons. Sadly enough, the Tigers' celebratory experience on Thursday night will be limited to the first hour as wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell both do not hear their name called. A bevy of talented receivers will be taken in the first round — Ceedee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy —meaning, Higgins will not have his name called. Terrell will continue to be plagued by the ghost of Ja'marr Chase and will be called in the second round.— Zach Lentz

Lions start looking ahead

Rather than using the third overall pick, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia trades the pick and announces his "Worst Ever for Trevor" campaign for the 2020 season. When told Detroit already holds the distinction for being the only 0-16 franchise in NFL history, Patricia is quoted, "You ain't seen nothing yet!" The Lions will lose every game by double digits and be awarded the first overall draft pick only to have Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announce he will return for his senior season with the Tigers. — Travis Boland