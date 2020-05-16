Roundtable: What Are We Looking Forward to Most About College Football Season?

Tailgating, watching football games on TV, the grind of a long day, the food—what are you looking forward to most about about the 2020 football season? The AllClemson staff gives you their take on what they are looking forward to this year.

Christopher Hall

I'm mostly looking forward to the break from reality college football provides. Every fall I manage my way through the work week knowing that on Saturday I get to sit back and watch football from noon to midnight. The widespread passion for college football is what makes it so special.

Jason Priester

Outside of just returning to some sort of normalcy and getting live sporting events back, what I am looking forward to the most is seeing the Clemson offense once again having a game-changer at tight end. It's been three seasons since the Tigers had a legitimate threat at the position who could make plays consistently in the downfield passing attack, and Braden Galloway gives them exactly that. As good as this offense has been with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, it's about to get even better.

Travis Boland

My mom makes the most delicious ham and cheese sandwiches whenever there is a big game on Saturday. I think that's what I love most about college football...the tailgating. Whether it's fried chicken and biscuits or burgers and brats, nothing goes better with football than good food. Forget going to the game, just give me a big-screen television and a spread that includes good BBQ and buffalo chicken dip, and I'm a happy fan.

Brad Senkiw

The business of media is a grind during college football season, but it offers normalcy and predictability, something many of us could use these days. I can't wait to know where I'll be every day from late August until nearly mid-December. Sure, the stories we tell, the games we analyze and the news we break will change weekly, but college football is why I got into this profession. It's going to have extra meaning in 2020, and I can't wait for that grind.

Zach Lentz

For a guy that loves to eat, I am looking forward to getting back in the press box for the food. The catering at Clemson is outstanding. Whether it is brunch, BBQ, Brisket, the mac and cheese and green beans, there is no shortage of great food. Then the cookies—sugar, chocolate chip, some kind of moose tracks cookie—the brownies, the ice cream and, of course, the famous blondies make sure to quickly put the, not freshmen but, football 15 (pounds) on quickly—and those 15 turn into 20, tight pants and untucked shirts by the end of the season.