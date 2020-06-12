AllClemson
Roundtable: Who Will Step Up in Justyn Ross' Absence?

Zach Lentz

With the announcement of Justyn Ross' injury, that ultimately required surgery and him to miss the 2020 season, many have been wondering: who will step up in his absence? 

Today the All Clemson staff gives you their picks for the man to take over this season:

Jason Priester: Ross' injury opens the door for Frank Ladson to have more snaps than he otherwise might have in 2020. Watch for the speedy sophomore to take full advantage of the opportunity. He has now had a full season in the weight room and has added some bulk. He gives the Tigers elite speed on the outside and someone who can take advantage of the 50/50 balls all in the same package.

Christopher Hall: Amari Rodgers had a few shining moments last season returning to action just six months after tearing his ACL. The senior is now the clear-cut leader and veteran of this unit and I think he's primed for a breakout season as he closes out his career at Clemson with this best season to date.

Travis Boland: During a recent teleconference, Dabo Swinney said Cornell Powell had been one of the most consistent receivers coming out of spring. Swinney said he expects Powell to take advantage of the opportunity afforded after the loss of Ross. Powell appeared in all 15 games last season with 15 catches and two touchdowns.

Zach Lentz: I am going a little out-of-the-box with my thinking, and I believe that the player who can step up in Ross' absence is tight end Braden Galloway. He showed how beneficial he can be in the national championship game when he caught two passes for 60 yards, including a career-long 42 yarder, vs. No. 1 LSU. 

Brad Senkiw: All of the above suggestions are great, and it's going to take all of them to help fill the void. Clemson is replacing over 2,000 receiving yards and more than 120 catches from 2019. But there's one player in particular who be effective in the passing game and also take the pressure off of it: Travis Etienne, The All-America candidate had 37 catches a year ago and is poised to be a multi-faceted running back again. 

