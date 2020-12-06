Second-Half Outburst Leads No. 3 Clemson Over Virginia Tech

Clemson wasn't at its sharpest Saturday at Virginia Tech, and it still didn't matter.

The No. 3 Tigers turned a close game in the first half into an easy rout in the second half with a 45-10 victory over the Hokies that clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson will take on No. 2 Notre Dame in a rematch on Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

Saturday, the Tigers (9-1) led 17-10 at halftime but outscored VT 28-0 in the second half. They got three total touchdowns from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who became the winningest QB in Clemson history with 33 victories, while the opportunistic defense recovered four Hokie fumbles. Clemson outgained Virginia Tech 433-333.

It wasn't Lawrence's best game statistically. The Heisman Trophy candidate, who played in all four quarters, was 12-of-22 passing for 195 yards. Lawrence had an interception but also threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell and scored twice on the ground.

Virginia Tech (4-6) struggled to hold onto the football and keeping its QBs healthy as both Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister left the game with injuries.

Clemson suffered its own as linebacker Jake Venables broke his arm while James Skalski struggled with soreness on a cold night and played very few snaps.

Key play: Clemson reserve running back Darien Rencher took a fourth-quarter handoff 50 yards for his first touchdown run of the season and third of his career. It came during the same week that he was honored with the Disney Spirit Award for what he's done in his community off the field.

Player of the game: Clemson safety Nolan Turner has quietly had a strong season, and this might be his best performance. The senior recorded a career-high 12 total tackles, including eight solo, while adding two tackles for a loss. His previous best for tackles in a game was 10 against LSU last year.

Freshman impact: Defensive end Myles Murphy forced his third fumble of the season, and it led to a touchdown run by Lawrence. Murphy also added seven tackles and one tackle for a loss of 13 yards.

Coach's decision: Dabo Swinney apparently let junior cornerback Derion Kendrick out of the "love shack," and it's a decision that paid off. A week after serving a suspension of some sort, Kendrick was back on the field with a huge play when he picked up a fumble by Hooker and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown.

Stat of the game: Clemson averaged 8.3 yards per play, it's highest of the 2020 season. It's the most yards per play since the 2019 ACC Championship Game against Virginia.

Up next: The Tigers get next Saturday off to prepare for the ACC Championship Game against No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 19 in Charlotte. The Fighting Irish rolled Syracuse 45-21 on Saturday and are also off next week to prepare for the rematch. Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime on Nov. 7.