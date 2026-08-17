See Where Clemson Falls in AP Poll Entering Week 1

The Clemson Tigers might’ve been unable to meet expectations at the beginning of last year’s AP Poll, but they will be given another shot this year to prove their worth.

The preseason AP Poll was revealed on Monday afternoon, but head coach Dabo Swinney and his team found themselves as the first team out of the top 25 to begin the season. Clemson received 112 votes of consideration to be, technically, the 26th-ranked team in the country.

The Tigers weren’t too far outside of the bubble, however. The No. 25 team, Missouri, only received five more votes than Clemson to get the number.

Swinney’s record of starting the season ranked comes to an end as well. The last time the Tigers did not make the preseason poll was during the 2011 season. Clemson’s 7-6 record to close last season, after beginning the year No. 4 in the preseason top 25, had voters unable to put the program back into the mix.

However, it could be seen as a blessing in disguise.

Of course, Clemson has to go to LSU to begin the season to close the home-and-home series that began in 2025. During the reveal of the poll, the Bayou Bengals were ranked at No. 11. Perhaps that puts more pressure on the opponent, especially with it being head coach Lane Kiffin’s first game at Tiger Stadium as well.

Meanwhile, Swinney’s group is looking to prove it belongs in a cohort of the best programs in the league, with the outside noise being as quiet as ever with no number next to its name.

As for the rest of the ACC, which will perhaps be Clemson’s best shot of making the College Football Playoff, three teams from the conference made the top 25. Of course, the Miami Hurricanes will be the team to beat, being ranked No. 7. Clemson and Miami square off at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3, being the Tigers’ second big test of the season.

SMU went to No. 19, while Louisville found itself at No. 24. Clemson does not play either of those teams, meaning its only two games against ranked opponents on the preseason ranking will be LSU and Miami.

However, things are due to change, and the Tigers hope to be one of those teams. Of course, it will be a difficult test to begin the season, but if Clemson can do it, there won’t be many doubts to keep it off the ranking if Swinney is able to flip the script to begin the season.

Kickoff between the two sets of Tigers is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, with the game being broadcast on ABC. College GameDay will also be taking place in Baton Rouge that morning.