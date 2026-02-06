See Where Clemson Football's 5 Best Transfers Landed This Offseason

The NCAA transfer portal period in 2026 is slowly coming to a close, and the Clemson Tigers added 10 transfers while losing 14 of their own to other schools.

Some of those players went to schools of other opponents, meaning Clemson will see them again in the near future. Others will look to new starts elsewhere.

Below is where Clemson’s top five transfers landed as everything settled from the NCAA transfer portal window.

Dee Crayton, Linebacker (UNLV Rebels)

Clemson linebacker Dee Crayton hit the transfer portal this offseason, being a rotational player in his Tiger tenure. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Dee Crayton was a reserve linebacker who was expected to step up after the departure of Wade Woodaz in the offseason. However, he looked for greener grass and found it in Las Vegas this offseason.

The rising redshirt junior finished his Clemson career with 29 total tackles, with 1.5 tackles for a loss across three seasons. Coming out of high school, he was a three-star recruit, being the No. 68 linebacker in the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. He was a three-star transfer prospect in the cycle.

Especially with how things went down with Ole Miss linebacker Luke Ferrelli, having an extra linebacker would have been helpful for Clemson. Crayton joins a UNLV transfer class that features former Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Jamal Anderson, Linebacker (SMU Mustangs)

Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson will look to activate his potential with the SMU Mustangs next season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamal Anderson had a similar situation as Crayton, being a rotational piece at linebacker before making a move to another ACC team in SMU, which the Tigers could see only if they make the ACC Championship in December.

The rising redshirt junior finishes his Clemson career with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack across three seasons. He had two starts for the Tigers and will look to cement himself as a key defensive piece for the Mustangs next season.

Anderson was a consensus four-star from the Class of 2023, being the No. 18 linebacker in the class, according to On3. He joins an SMU defense that had seven of its 16 transfers selected from that side of the ball.

Khalil Barnes, Safety (Georgia Bulldogs)

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (7) was a consensus three-year starter with the Tigers in his first three seasons. | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Khalil Barnes was a consistent starter since his time as a freshman, starting in 30 of his 37 games played with the Tigers across three seasons. With him hitting the transfer portal early in December, Clemson needed a starting safety immediately.

Barnes was a four-star recruit from Athens, Georgia, right around the Bulldogs’ campus, being the No. 28 safety in the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. The former Freshman All-American had 139 tackles, three forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and seven interceptions to cap off his career under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Going back to his hometown, he will join a Georgia defense that took two other transfers at safety: East Carolina transfer Ja’Marley Riddle and Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams.

Ricardo Jones, Safety (Vanderbilt Commodores)

Jones recorded a pick-six against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Palmetto Bowl last November. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ricardo Jones was Clemson’s leader in interceptions last season, being a third-team All-ACC selection in 2025 at the end of the season. His six interceptions were the most by a Tiger since 2009, being a takeaway piece that defensive coordinator Tom Allen had to fill.

He was the No. 10 safety from the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite, having two more years of eligibility that the Tigers could’ve used. However, the additions of Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick will look to aid issues that occurred in the secondary at times last season.

Jones now heads to Nashville, joining a Vanderbilt team that didn’t sign another safety over the cycle. He will slot himself into a Commodore secondary under head coach Clark Lea.

Stephiylan Green, Defensive Tackle (LSU Tigers)

Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green will be on LSU's sideline during their matchup on Sept. 5. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Clemson co-starter last season, Stephiylan Green will instantly see his former team next season, being on the LSU defensive line for next season after a standout 2025 season.

Green was the only four-star that was leaving the Tigers over the portal cycle, being the No. 10 defensive tackle in the cycle, according to On3. He finishes his Clemson career with 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 34 total tackles, and starts in six of his 24 games played with the team.

He played behind Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart as starters, and with both of them leaving in the offseason, it meant that he would take the reins as a full starter. Now, he will embrace that prowess with a different group of Tigers, one that was the No. 1 transfer class during this cycle.