Winners and Losers From Clemson's Transfer Portal Efforts

The Clemson Tigers entered new territory in the transfer portal this offseason.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was busier than ever in January, adding ten transfers to aid his efforts for the 2026 season.

Swinney and general manager Jordan Sorrells did a good job replenishing the roster that saw transfers, opts out and outgoing seniors to aid a Clemson team that looks to get back into the mix of college football contenders.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Tigers’ work in the portal.

Winner: Tom Allen

Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen will have his group of transfers and recruits going into the 2026 season. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first true offseason with the Tigers, defensive coordinator Tom Allen was busy, and it paid off.

He added eight transfers and one junior-college prospect to his group next season, replenishing a defensive unit that lost stars like T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and Avieon Terrell. He brings junior standouts Sammy Brown and Ashton Hampton to get a foundation, and his new additions will look to bring back the speed of Clemson's defenses of old.

Up front, featuring transfers like Markus Strong, London Merritt and Kourtney Kelly, while bringing back pieces like Will Heldt and Amare Adams, it creates a blend of old and new that should mesh nicely.

The second season of a coordinator is a big one, and Allen has all of the pieces he needs to be more successful than he was in 2025.

Loser: Linebacker Depth

Clemson's standout linebacker Sammy Brown returns for his junior year, but the question of who he will be playing with remains. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the big storyline of the Tigers’ transfer portal saga was the flip of Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss, which caused shock waves across college football.

Ferrelli was supposed to be the other anchor at linebacker with Brown, but a wrench in the plans, as well as the fact that Swinney cancelled all of the other transfer linebacker visits after the Cal transfer pledged his commitment to the team, caused a depth issue at the position.

There is quality to fill the position of Wade Woodaz, however. Upperclassmen like Jeremiah Alexander and Kobe McCloud can fill needs, while younger prospects like C.J. Kubah-Taylor and Drew Woodaz could be late flyers.

It would have been nice to have one extra player for Swinney at the position, and a series of unfortunate, perhaps illegal in the future, events caused a hole at linebacker for now.

Winner: Christopher Vizzina

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina has Swinney's blessing, looking to be the guy to lead the Tigers next season. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions going into the offseason was how Clemson would navigate getting another quarterback in the portal.

That’s not the case, and three-year backup Christopher Vizzina has waited for his shot. He will have “pole position” going into spring camp, according to Swinney.

“CV has done everything that’s been asked of him, and he’s earned the opportunity,” Swinney said. “He’s earned the opportunity to be, to have the full position.”

Pair him with new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who wants “to take great pride in moving the ball down the field”, and Vizzina is the chef in a recipe for success for the Clemson offense next season. He gets TJ Moore, Bryant Wesco Jr., and Christian Bentancur as key skill position players.

Look out for key freshmen Naeem Burroughs, Connor Salmin and Gordon Sellars as well, who could break their way through the depth chart if they come out hot too. That’s only more help for the potential starting quarterback for the Tigers next season.

Loser: Offensive Line

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke brings in freshmen to the group, but no transfer linemen, while losing many, is critical. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another position that the Tigers didn’t get through the portal is at offensive line, and with losing four starters, it will be a little more inexperienced than in years past.

The player with the most snaps last season that Clemson brings back is Harris Sewell, returning with 640 snaps at various positions in 2025. Collin Sadler had just under 600 snaps of his own, but after that, the number drops.

The Tigers are also losing iron man Blake Miller, who didn’t miss a single game at right tackle in his entire four-year career. The same goes for center Ryan Linthicum, playing every game at center after earning the start in 2024. This means that a new player will have to go into the position. Sewell was a candidate for it, although there could be others.

Brayden Jacobs returns, who was a bright spot in his freshman season, but a lot of new faces will be on the line for Matt Luke next season. Don’t be surprised if any of the freshmen see time as well, especially players like Carter Scruggs, Grant Wise or Chance Barclay.

Lack of experience compared to last season makes things different, but it also brings upside if the line can gel.

Winner: TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. returns in 2026, looking to make a splash similar to the one he had last season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Let’s get the ball to our playmakers, and let’s let those guys make plays,” Morris said during his introductory press conference.

That was aimed at receiver duo Moore and Wesco, and it speaks volumes.

The two returning means that Vizzina, or another quarterback, will have a foundation to work with to bring back an air raid of old, which Morris saw in his time from 2011-14. There was at least one receiver with 1,000 yards in each season for the Tigers under his playcalling, and either of the two is an easy candidate to do so.

Moore was the guy towards the end of the season, finishing with 837 receiving yards and four scores. Wesco, before his scary injury, was the leading receiver with 537 receiving yards and six touchdowns, a team-high. If that volume increases, and the pass game opens up, the other ACC defenses will have to worry about two future superstars.

There’s a lot of upside with Morris, and that begins with his two new standout targets.