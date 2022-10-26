Special Teams Shines for Clemson Tigers

It's easy to take special teams for granted.

The third facet of the football game typically lands behind offense and defense in terms of attention. It's usually when things go wrong that it even gets brought up, but No. 5 Clemson is turning it into a positive.

The Tigers' special teams have seemingly made at least one important play in every game during their 8-0 start to the season, whether it's a blocked kick, a key return or a timely long punt that backs up the opposing offense.

"Special teams can change the game," Clemson punter Aidan Swanson said. "I think we're doing a great job and I'm proud of all the guys who are contributing to it."

In the last two weeks alone, this unit has come up huge. Swanson's had four of his last six punts go for 50 or more yards, including two boots in the 27-21 win over Syracuse that were downed inside the 20-yard line.

"Saturday, I can't do any of what I did without the 10 guys on the punt team blocking and covering for me," Swanson said. "I think we've all done really well and looking forward to keeping it up the next few weeks

B.T. Potter is a perfect 4-for-4 in that two-game span with three of his field goals going through the uprights from at least 44 yards. He leads the ACC in field goals made (15) and attempted (17).

"Our special teams two weeks in a row have been outstanding," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "We've become a team that's dangerous in the return game. We've blocked kicks. B.T.'s a weapon. What a game Aiden Swanson had."

For some reason lately, teams have been kicking to running back/kick returner Will Shipley, who's only six opportunities this season. He had a 69-yard return at Florida State to start the third quarter that led to a touchdown on the next play. Against Syracuse, he got another opportunity and racked up 53 yards on two returns, including a 32-yarder.

"It's kind of known that a huge special teams play can spark the crowd, create momentum, which is exactly what we needed," Shipley said. "I know that anytime they give me the opportunity to return the ball and I've got to try to make a big play. So going forward, I'm not sure how many more opportunities I'm going to get just because we have been so successful. But yeah, anytime I get an opportunity back there, I'm trying to make a big play."

Clemson is enjoying an open date this week and returns to the action on Nov. 5 at Notre Dame for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

