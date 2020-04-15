Sports Run America: Unchecked

AllClemson
Zach Lentz

Well, apparently sports run America. I mean Adam Silver did shut it down.

And after hearing Donald Trump say we have to get our sports back and then list off the commissioner of basically every prominent league: Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred, Gary Bettman, Silver, Dana White and Vince McMahon included; along with other sports leaders like Mark Cuban, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft as part of a panel that will help advise the government on how to reopen the country and the economy, I was torn.

Because on one hand—I really want sports, life and people to have their jobs back. And on the other hand—this all seems completely insane. Though I do know the likes of Silver and Manfred have been investing a lot of time in testing research rather than watching 14-year-old baseball games.

Read the Rest of Today's Hot Click Here.

Looking Ahead: 5 Worst Games On Clemson's 2020 Schedule

Some games are highly anticipated and others are expected wins. These five games should give the Tigers very little trouble in hopes of having another undefeated season.

Travis Boland

Trevor Booker Says Farewell to Pro Basketball

Former Clemson standout Trevor Booker announced his retirement from professional basketball Tuesday after spending eight seasons in the NBA.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson CB Bashaud Breeland Officially Returns to Chiefs

Former Clemson cornerback Bashaud Breeland officially returned to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. He'll return to the Super Bowl champions on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Brad Senkiw

Renfrow recalls Clemson, looks forward to second NFL season

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow spent some time with teammate Eric Mac Lain during the ACC Network Clemson Takeover Tuesday.

Travis Boland

What Might Have Been

The Clemson Baseball team got off to a hot start behind some exceptional work on the mound. Did the Tigers finally have enough pitching to break the programs nine year drought in regional play

JP-Priester

Clemson Special Teams Post-Spring Review

Junior B.T. Potter (Rock Hill, S.C.) is Clemson’s incumbent at placekicker, where Dabo Swinney has been encouraged by the positive momentum generated from his conclusion to an up-and-down 2019 campaig

CU Athletic Communications

Troy Stellato or Mario Williams: Clemson Continues to Recruit Elite WRs

With all of Clemson’s length, it would make sense to complement those big wide receivers with speed and athleticism like Stellato or Williams.

Zach Lentz

Tony Elliott Looking For More Out Of Offense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is looking for more from the Tigers offense in 2020

JP-Priester

Clemson defense post-spring review

Under the guidance of Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Brent Venables, entering his ninth season at Clemson, the Tigers have staked their claim as one of the nation’s top units on an annual basis. I

CU Athletic Communications

Looking Ahead: 5 Biggest games for Clemson Football in 2020

Taking an early preview at the five hurdles on Clemson's 2020 schedule

Christopher Hall