Sports Run America: Unchecked

Well, apparently sports run America. I mean Adam Silver did shut it down.

And after hearing Donald Trump say we have to get our sports back and then list off the commissioner of basically every prominent league: Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred, Gary Bettman, Silver, Dana White and Vince McMahon included; along with other sports leaders like Mark Cuban, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft as part of a panel that will help advise the government on how to reopen the country and the economy, I was torn.

Because on one hand—I really want sports, life and people to have their jobs back. And on the other hand—this all seems completely insane. Though I do know the likes of Silver and Manfred have been investing a lot of time in testing research rather than watching 14-year-old baseball games.



