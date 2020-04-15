Well, apparently sports run America. I mean Adam Silver did shut it down.

And after hearing Donald Trump say we have to get our sports back and then list off the commissioner of basically every prominent league: Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred, Gary Bettman, Silver, Dana White and Vince McMahon included; along with other sports leaders like Mark Cuban, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft as part of a panel that will help advise the government on how to reopen the country and the economy, I was torn.

Because on one hand—I really want sports, life and people to have their jobs back. And on the other hand—this all seems completely insane. Though I do know the likes of Silver and Manfred have been investing a lot of time in testing research rather than watching 14-year-old baseball games.

Honestly, I don’t even know what to say anymore. And I’m no expert. So, I’ll just give a shout out to yet another sports figure, Steph Curry, for continuing to use his platform to share facts. I suppose ball is life after all.

Maybe someone should take this time to start a daily doctor/baller podcast (I know just what the world needs another podcast) as it seems like the the only thing that would make sense right now. That way we could get our health and game information in the same place.

Because I think we're all looking forward to a safe return to some form of normalcy. And then of course the glorious return of sports,