Streeter Looking to Bring Aggressive Mentality to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

Clemson's offense is about to go through a bit of transition.

While the philosophy isn't expected to change very much, there will be a new voice in charge of coming up with game plans and calling the plays as Brandon Streeter takes over as offensive coordinator.

However, Streeter is no stranger to running an offense, as evidenced by his six years of experience. Now that he's in charge, one of Streeter's number one priorities will be making sure the Tigers are as aggressive as possible.

"First off, it depends on our personnel," Streeter said. "Like I told the offense the other day, my confidence level comes from practice. How we practice and what plays are working, and how fast I need to call the plays and those types of things. But there's no doubt, the first thing that comes to mind is being in attack mode."

"That doesn't mean throwing 50 trick plays every game, but it does mean that we are in attack. Whether it's tempo, or whether it's with certain plays, and so I always say that is first and foremost."

Another priority will be ensuring that the Tigers are balanced. Throughout the 2021 season, Clemson has been at its best when they've been able to establish the running game, and as a former quarterback, Streeter knows how vital a solid rushing attack is to be successful.

"And then, like we've always been, being balanced is very important to me," Streeter said. "I know I've stood back there before as a quarterback and it's not a fun job to stand back there and throw the ball 50 times a game if you don't have a running game. So that running game helps in a lot of ways."

Streeter won't have much time to make any real changes to the offense before Clemson's December 29 Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State, but when the Tigers get on the field in the spring, expect the new offensive coordinator to start putting his own personal stamp on things, and according to Streeter, being aggressive will be key.

"Obviously, as a coordinator, you got to put the pieces together," Streeter said. "So what's our personnel and let's get the best eleven on the field and take advantage of whatever the defense is given you. But just a really attacking mode, that is the key."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!