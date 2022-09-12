Streeter Provides Insight Into How Clemson Might Use Cade Klubnik

CLEMSON, S.C.- Cade Klubnik's second game at the collegiate level didn't go quite as smoothly as his first.

The freshman quarterback set the nation ablaze after his superb debut on Monday night against Georgia Tech. Klubnik came on late in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-6 passing and leading the Tigers to a touchdown on his one and only drive of the game.

However, in the 35-12 win over Furman, it was tough sledding for the young quarterback. The coaches got him in on the fourth offensive series for the Tigers, ensuring he got some meaningful reps with the starting unit, but the offense managed to pick up 11 yards in five plays.

"It was something we decided actually, earlier this week, you know, we really wanted no matter what the situation, we wanted to get Cade in, sometime in that second quarter," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "And it just worked out perfectly on how it went, you know. Three touchdowns, three for three and then get Cade in there."

Klubnik also got another series late in the game, with similar results. He finished the game just 1-for-4 passing with -2 yards. However, success or no success, Streeter said they were valuable reps for a player who is still developing in certain areas.

"Trying to get him some valuable experience," Streeter said. "You know, a meaningful experience whenever that first offensive line was in and just getting him in there earlier in the game. So able to do that.

"I think he only had three or four plays maybe in the first half but we got him in there a little bit at the end too, so just trying to build his confidence too. Young player that's got all kinds of talent and we saw what he can do already but just got to learn a couple of things; throw the ball away, not taking a sack, but man, just super proud of him."

Going forward, fans can expect to see more of Klubnik. However, how much and how often is yet to be determined. As it stands right now, this is still DJ Uiagalelei's offense, with the coaching staff still trying to determine the freshman's role.

"This week was just one of those one-week deals where we felt like, 'Hey man, let's get Cade in there,'" Streeter said. "And I think from here on out, we'll kind of evaluate how we're playing, you know, and see where we're at, and then kind of go from there."

