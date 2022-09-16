Streeter Recognizes O-Line’s Improvement

CLEMSON, S.C. — Though he only has a small sample size to go by, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is pleased with the way his offensive line improved from Week 1 to Week 2.

The fifth-ranked Tigers, who will host Louisiana Tech this Saturday at Memorial Stadium, opened the way for a running game to average 5.2 yards per rush, while not allowing a sack in the passing game in their win over Furman.

“I am very impressed with the protection,” Streeter said. “Then in the run game, I think we averaged 5.2 or something this past week, which is a big improvement from the first week. Again, guys are just being able to settle in.”

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) has three players that are either new or playing a new position on the offensive line this season. Will Putnam moved over from right guard and is playing center for the first time in his career, while Walker Parks moved inside from right tackle to right guard.

Then there is true freshman Blake Miller who is starting at right tackle.

“Just being able to have some more confidence. They showed that on Saturday. And so, I felt really good about where they came from Week One to Week Two,” Streeter said. “Like I said earlier, that goes for our whole team.”

Streeter just wants to see the offensive line continue to improve and find those one or two things to get better at each week. The goal is to focus on those few things, so they are not overthinking on game day.

“You lose your focus, and you don’t get better at anything,” he said. “I really believe when you have guys that know what mistakes they made in the first game or in practice, and then they can identify what those mistakes are and then go learn from them, they can really talk to the coaches on the details.

“So that was the issue last year. We did not have as much details. Our details are even more honed in and our guys are responding that much more, too. And so, it has shown a big improvement thus far.”

