Sun Belt Offensive Tackle Plans Visit to Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are continuing their efforts for the transfer portal, planning a visit with a transfer offensive lineman to aid the trenches.

Georgia Southern offensive tackle Johnnie Brown III has planned his visit to the Tigers, coming to campus on Jan. 5, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Brown scheduled three different visits, beginning on Saturday, with his final visit being with the Tigers on Monday.

Brown brings an all-Sun Belt honor with him to whatever team he chooses next, having the mechanics to play both guard and offensive tackle.

Pending a medical, Brown will have at least one year of eligibility remaining, bringing experience to an offensive line at his next destination. This will be his third place where he will play college football.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman is the No. 74-ranked interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports' transfer rankings. A bit smaller than the traditional Clemson lineman, but he brings a lot of power to the position.

Over the course of this season, Brown played 826 snaps, beginning the season at right tackle before moving to the other side of the line for the remainder of the season. He only allowed three total sacks and 20 pressures allowed.

The Lilburn, Georgia, native walked on at Miami in the summer of 2022, going to the transfer portal in January of 2023 to join the Eagles the following season. He activated his redshirt at Miami, and he did not play in the 2023 season after transferring.

Brown has seen time in both the 2024-25 seasons, earning himselfan All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense honor at the end of this season. According to Pro Football Focus, his offensive grade is at 69.4, which was 117th out of a pool of 617 tackles. He was better in the run blocking category, being at 71.8, which was 61st.

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Brown fills a need at offensive line who has seen meaningful snaps over the last two seasons. The Tigers lost four players on their starting offensive line: Tristan Leigh, Ryan Linthicum, Walker Parks and Blake Miller. He would contend for a starting role on the line, if he decides to choose the Tigers.

It is important to note that Louisville and West Virginia will also look at Brown before Clemson. Louisville will host the offensive lineman on Jan. 2-3, while the Mountaineers will welcome him on Jan. 3-4. Clemson will conclude his trip at the beginning of the week.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated on the situation. Follow along with our transfer portal tracker to see who the Tigers end up acquiring to prepare for a pivotal 2026 season.