Sunday Notebook: Dabo Swinney Provides Injury Updates

Clemson improved to 3-0 on the season as the No. 5 Tigers disposed of Louisiana Tech 48-20 inside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was overall happy with the performance of his team but also knows there are areas the Tigers still must improve in with a road trip to nationally ranked Wake Forest up next.

"Got a chance to review our game and just kind of what I saw during the game," Swinney said. "A lot...a lot of good things and a lot of things we've got to certainly improve to have a chance to get to 4-0. But I'm really proud of our guys, just how they competed. We're 3-0, and again, that's, that's where we hoped to be at this point, but gotta have a great week of practice and just continue to really coach hard and be coachable to correct a few more things.

"We got to really improve this week, have a great week of practice. A tough road game against a really veteran, experienced and very competitive... championship-caliber team in Wake Forest. They're the Atlantic Division champs. And they know what it looks like and they're confident in that so we'll have to correct some of these mistakes to have a chance to go and find a way to win this one."

Sunday Notebook

Swinney was pleased with the effort from his freshman corners, Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus. Said both guys still have some things to learn but will be better the more reps they play.

The head coach was also happy with RB Will Shipley's pass protection. He thought he was late getting to one guy, but outside of that said his protection was solid. Swinney also added that Shipley's motor runs at a speed that you can not coach.

"He's like Grady Jarrett playing tailback," Swinney said. "His motor never stops."

Regarding injuries, Swinney said everyone that was banged up was day-to-day, noting that as of today there is no one that he knows of for sure that will be out against Wake Forest. Clemson was without multiple players in Saturday's win, including Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Tre Williams, Andrew Mukuba and Nate Wiggins. They also lost Sheridan Jones in the first quarter to a stinger.

Swinney is more than pleased with the progress of true freshman LT Blake Miller.

On the defensive side, he said there were a few too many busts, more than they normally have, but he was more than happy with the effort.

Swinney said DJ Uiagalelei had another good game, noting he was playing with "relentless effort and heart." He also added that freshman Cade Klubnik's demeanor has not changed despite the rougher outings over the past two games.

"(Cade) will be ready if we need him," Swinney said.

Swinney thought the offensive line was really good with run blocking, noting how often they were getting to the second level.

As far as the second-team offensive line goes, he's been happy with how they've progressed. Mitchell Mayes and Bryn Tucker would be the sixth and seventh guys right now with freshman Colin Sadler also right there.

The head coach is really happy with where his offense is at currently. Swinney said there have been very few drives where "it's not there." He said it was good to see some explosiveness and happy to see the confidence growing in the passing game.

Freshman WR Adam Randall will no longer be on a "pitch count" after playing 18 snaps and recording his first catch against the Bulldogs.

R.J. Mickens graded out at 91% and was one of the defensive players of the game.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!