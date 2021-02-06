Fun Super Bowl Prop Bets For Clemson Players Abound
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by three points in Sunday's Super Bowl LV.
The total number of points scored, set by national and offshore oddsmakers, is around 56.
That, however, is not enough appeal for the biggest football game of the year. Proposition wagers were created to make the Super Bowl much more interesting for bettors and casual fans. You can be on nearly anything, from how long the national anthem will last to what halftime song will be played first to the coin toss.
There are plenty of in-game wagers to make as well, like who will win Super Bowl MVP, which player will score the first touchdown, will there be a safety and many, many more.
In fact, prop bets make up 60 percent of all wagers on the game, which goes to show just how fun these can be. Former Clemson players are included in some of these exotic, entertaining wagers.
If receiver Sammy Watkins is healthy enough to play, he could certainly make people some money. The former Tiger pass-catcher has a solid playoff past and was a big part of Kansas City's Super Bowl win a year ago.
Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland had an interception in this game last year. Could he do it again? It has a nice payout. Bettors can even get in on the action with former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion.
Here is a list of some of the props from DraftKings Sportsbook listed for former Tigers:
Super Bowl MVP: Watkins +8000, Breeland +15000, Pinion +50000
First player to score a touchdown: Watkins +2200
To score a TD: Watkins +275
Total receiving yards: Watkins over (-106)/under (-118) 36.5 yards
Total receptions: Watkins over (+107)/under (-134) 3.5
First reception of the game: Watkins +1700
Most receiving yards: Watkins +1600
Player's longest reception: Watkins over (-106)/under (-118) 17.5 yards
Player to score 2+ TDs: Watkins +2200
Interception: Breeland YES +575, NO -1115
Chief to record first team sack: Breeland +3300
Tackles: Breeland over (-137)/under (+110) 3.5
Longest punt by player: Pinion over/under 50.5 yards
Player to record longest punt: Pinion +110 vs. Tommy Townsend (-137)
Punt to result in touchback: Pinion YES +325, NO -455