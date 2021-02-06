Fun Super Bowl Prop Bets For Clemson Players Abound

Prop bets make up 60 percent of Super Bowl wagers, and sportsbooks offer fun ways to bet on former Clemson Tigers Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Bradley Pinion

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by three points in Sunday's Super Bowl LV.

The total number of points scored, set by national and offshore oddsmakers, is around 56.

That, however, is not enough appeal for the biggest football game of the year. Proposition wagers were created to make the Super Bowl much more interesting for bettors and casual fans. You can be on nearly anything, from how long the national anthem will last to what halftime song will be played first to the coin toss.

There are plenty of in-game wagers to make as well, like who will win Super Bowl MVP, which player will score the first touchdown, will there be a safety and many, many more.

In fact, prop bets make up 60 percent of all wagers on the game, which goes to show just how fun these can be. Former Clemson players are included in some of these exotic, entertaining wagers.

If receiver Sammy Watkins is healthy enough to play, he could certainly make people some money. The former Tiger pass-catcher has a solid playoff past and was a big part of Kansas City's Super Bowl win a year ago.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland had an interception in this game last year. Could he do it again? It has a nice payout. Bettors can even get in on the action with former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion.

Here is a list of some of the props from DraftKings Sportsbook listed for former Tigers:

Super Bowl MVP: Watkins +8000, Breeland +15000, Pinion +50000

First player to score a touchdown: Watkins +2200

To score a TD: Watkins +275

Total receiving yards: Watkins over (-106)/under (-118) 36.5 yards

Total receptions: Watkins over (+107)/under (-134) 3.5

First reception of the game: Watkins +1700

Most receiving yards: Watkins +1600

Player's longest reception: Watkins over (-106)/under (-118) 17.5 yards

Player to score 2+ TDs: Watkins +2200

Interception: Breeland YES +575, NO -1115

Chief to record first team sack: Breeland +3300

Tackles: Breeland over (-137)/under (+110) 3.5

Longest punt by player: Pinion over/under 50.5 yards

Player to record longest punt: Pinion +110 vs. Tommy Townsend (-137)

Punt to result in touchback: Pinion YES +325, NO -455