Watkins Very Happy With His Progress and Status for Super Bowl LV]

Former Clemson Tiger and current Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins might have missed all of his team's postseason games thus far, but he seems to like his chances of playing with the progress made in his injury rehab so far.

When asked about his health and his potential chance to play in a recent pre-Super Bowl press conference Watkins said, "I'm feeling great" and added that he's still working out with the training staff, "so I can have the chance to go out there and potentially play at 100 percent, 95 or 85 or wherever I get at by Sunday."

This is also the second straight year Watkins has played the final game of the NFL season in his home state of Florida. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers last year in Miami and playing near his hometown of Ft. Meyers against the Buccaneers this season is "definitely something special,".

Watkins led the Chiefs in receiving in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and the Chiefs couldn't hurt having another speedy playmaker on the outside, even if it is just to distract the Bucs from the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

